Abhishekmasih:

hairy1: I love shelly dimmers. I have heaps with iconic momentary switches. Single click turns on and off, holding them down dims or brightens. That is native without doing anything apart from hooking them up. I'm using then natively with home assistant. As soon as you connect to them to the network HA picks them up and adds them. You can dim in HA easily. You don't even need the shelly app as you can connect directly to the shelly wifi and then add your home Wifi network to the shelly. No zigbee required.

One aspect I find challenging about all of this is that my knowledge of electrical equipment is extremely minimal. I don't know what a relay is, for example. I also don't know how dimmers work when there are two different switches controlling one set of lights. Moreover, I don't know how dimmers and smart switches work together, e.g. does a dimmer also act as a switch? Can the heated towel rail that is currently wired directly into the wall be connected to Home Assistant? So many questions.

I can always watch YouTube videos and learn about this stuff, but I will always have the feeling that because I don't know what I don't know, the possibility of making an expensive mistake is all too real.

I have spoken with the electrician that wired our house (a new semi-detached townhouse). Our existing switches are all PDL. He knows all about the PDL smart system, and in fact uses their Wiser system in his own home. He knows nothing about Home Assistant — he uses only PDL tech to run his own smart home.

I'm sure it will work out with him if I say, "this is what I want to do with our lights, using the zigbee models that I will control — what do I need?"

I don't how logical it is to ask him "can you do the job using Shelly tech to save some of the hardware cost?". He might he willing to do that, but I suppose if I were him, the extra cost of going out of my way to procure the Shelly stuff would be something I would pass on to the customer.

Another alternative of course would be a different electrician in the Wellington region who is already familiar with the Shelly tech. Does anyone know of one?

Is there there another alternative? Is it realistic to educate oneself about all of this electrical tech, draw up a plan, confirm it will work with an electrician, order it oneself, and have the electrician install it?