Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Smart dimmer plus switch
Abhishekmasih

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#317668 4-Nov-2024 11:46
Send private message quote this post

I have recently upgraded to downlights that are dimmable (not smart) and want to install a smart dimmer and switch for 2 sets of lights in one switch plate. I found this on an Australian website https://www.ozsmartthings.com.au/products/shelly-plus-2pm-double-gang-bundle

 

I understand that the dimming will work via the app or the momentary push-button switch, but I'm not sure if the same switch will also work for on/off.

 

Do I need another smart switch for on/off? Or is there another smart switch that can do both (on/off and dimming) available and certified for NZ. 

 

Any help/recommendation would be great, I don't want to spend money on very expensive switches.

 

Thanks

Create new topic
richms
27953 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305147 4-Nov-2024 12:19
Send private message quote this post

brilliant smart do ones that will dim and use the tuya app platform for quite reasonable prices and will fit into most normal wall plates.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BULBRS22092/Brilliant-Smart-2-Wire-Pushbutton-WiFi-Smart-Dimme

 

 

 

 




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Send money globally for less with Wise - one free transfer up to NZ$900 (affiliate link).
Abhishekmasih

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3305149 4-Nov-2024 12:27
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the reply, will I need 2 of these? 

 

(In the same plate, I need one switch/dimmer for a group of 4 lights + another switch/dimmer for a group of 2 lights)

 

 

richms
27953 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305163 4-Nov-2024 12:49
Send private message quote this post

Abhishekmasih:

 

Thanks for the reply, will I need 2 of these? 

 

(In the same plate, I need one switch/dimmer for a group of 4 lights + another switch/dimmer for a group of 2 lights)

 

 

 

 

If you want them to be controlled separately, then yeah.




Richard rich.ms



Abhishekmasih

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3305171 4-Nov-2024 13:11
Send private message quote this post

Thanks so much

fearandloathing
496 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3305177 4-Nov-2024 13:46
Send private message quote this post

Pdl iconic supports Bluetooth or zigbee

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/3547-PDL354PBDMBTZ-VW-PDL-Wiser-Iconic-Push-Button-300W-LED-Dimmer-Module-with-Zigbee?gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAAoOC23l63i0UNBQ_svPKLj748ibVm

I use the zigbee for control.

phoenixmarine
7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3308861 14-Nov-2024 09:45
Send private message quote this post

The Shelly 2pm is not what you want if your after dimming. The Shelly 2pm will only handle turning 2 different circuits on and off as well as monitoring the amount of power each draws.

 

What you would need would be two Shelly Dimmer2's which depending on space in your wall can be tricky to fit especially if there's insulation in there. The Shelly Dimmer2's handle the On/off and dimming in the one unit but only for the one circuit.

 

You can also get them from Smartlife here: https://www.sln.nz/shop/shdimm2-shelly-dimmer-2-wifi-smart-switch-175

webup
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3331653 15-Jan-2025 08:22
Send private message quote this post

phoenixmarine:

 

The Shelly 2pm is not what you want if your after dimming. The Shelly 2pm will only handle turning 2 different circuits on and off as well as monitoring the amount of power each draws.

 

What you would need would be two Shelly Dimmer2's which depending on space in your wall can be tricky to fit especially if there's insulation in there. The Shelly Dimmer2's handle the On/off and dimming in the one unit but only for the one circuit.

 

You can also get them from Smartlife here: https://www.sln.nz/shop/shdimm2-shelly-dimmer-2-wifi-smart-switch-175

 

 

 

 

Is anyone using those?
Do you need one behind each wall switch?



Metamorphic
16 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3346624 25-Feb-2025 14:00
Send private message quote this post

fearandloathing: Pdl iconic supports Bluetooth or zigbee

https://www.electricaldirectltd.co.nz/product/3547-PDL354PBDMBTZ-VW-PDL-Wiser-Iconic-Push-Button-300W-LED-Dimmer-Module-with-Zigbee?gad_source=1&gbraid=0AAAAAoOC23l63i0UNBQ_svPKLj748ibVm

I use the zigbee for control.

 

 

 

Do you use it with Home Assistant? If so, has it been reliable? Does it function as a router or an endpoint?

fearandloathing
496 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3346718 25-Feb-2025 15:33
Send private message quote this post

Yes, I use it with home assistant, used reliably with both ZHA & zigbee2mqtt, now using the latter. They act as a router, I use a SMLIGHT SLZB-06 as a coordinator.  

Metamorphic
16 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3346760 25-Feb-2025 20:21
Send private message quote this post

fearandloathing:

 

Yes, I use it with home assistant, used reliably with both ZHA & zigbee2mqtt, now using the latter. They act as a router, I use a SMLIGHT SLZB-06 as a coordinator.  

 

 

That's excellent news, thank you. If you were to buy the coordinator today, would you go with the SLZB-06, or the newer SLZB-06M? It appears the newer model is not currently officially supported by Zigbee2MQTT. Perhaps that fact answers the question already.

Metamorphic
16 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3348469 27-Feb-2025 19:49
Send private message quote this post

In case anyone reading this is curious about the array of SMLIGHT SLZB-06 models, and why one is a better choice, I found this video to be helpful:

 

hairy1
3328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348491 27-Feb-2025 21:27
Send private message quote this post

I love shelly dimmers.  I have heaps with iconic momentary switches. Single click turns on and off, holding them down dims or brightens. That is native without doing anything  apart from hooking them up.

 

I'm using then natively with home assistant.  As soon as you connect to them to the network HA picks them up and adds them. You can dim in HA easily.

 

You don't even need the shelly app as you can connect directly to the shelly wifi and then add your home Wifi network to the shelly. No zigbee required.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

OmniouS
423 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3348493 27-Feb-2025 21:55
Send private message quote this post

Metamorphic:

 

fearandloathing:

 

Yes, I use it with home assistant, used reliably with both ZHA & zigbee2mqtt, now using the latter. They act as a router, I use a SMLIGHT SLZB-06 as a coordinator.  

 

 

That's excellent news, thank you. If you were to buy the coordinator today, would you go with the SLZB-06, or the newer SLZB-06M? It appears the newer model is not currently officially supported by Zigbee2MQTT. Perhaps that fact answers the question already.

 

 

I've been running the SLZB-06M for months now with Z2M and HA, and it has been rock solid. There were some initial reports of instability when the ember devices were first introduced but radio firmware and z2m support has matured. Both devices are on Z2Ms recommended adapter list, so you probably won't go wrong with either.




Voyager referral link - Get $50 credit

Metamorphic
16 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3349209 2-Mar-2025 14:04
Send private message quote this post

hairy1:

 

I love shelly dimmers.  I have heaps with iconic momentary switches. Single click turns on and off, holding them down dims or brightens. That is native without doing anything  apart from hooking them up.

 

I'm using then natively with home assistant.  As soon as you connect to them to the network HA picks them up and adds them. You can dim in HA easily.

 

You don't even need the shelly app as you can connect directly to the shelly wifi and then add your home Wifi network to the shelly. No zigbee required.

 

 

 

 

One aspect I find challenging about all of this is that my knowledge of electrical equipment is extremely minimal. I don't know what a relay is, for example. I also don't know how dimmers work when there are two different switches controlling one set of lights. Moreover, I don't know how dimmers and smart switches work together, e.g. does a dimmer also act as a switch? Can the heated towel rail that is currently wired directly into the wall be connected to Home Assistant? So many questions.

 

I can always watch YouTube videos and learn about this stuff, but I will always have the feeling that because I don't know what I don't know, the possibility of making an expensive mistake is all too real.

 

I have spoken with the electrician that wired our house (a new semi-detached townhouse). Our existing switches are all PDL. He knows all about the PDL smart system, and in fact uses their Wiser system in his own home. He knows nothing about Home Assistant — he uses only PDL tech to run his own smart home.

 

I'm sure it will work out with him if I say, "this is what I want to do with our lights, using the zigbee models that I will control — what do I need?" 

 

I don't how logical it is to ask him "can you do the job using Shelly tech to save some of the hardware cost?". He might he willing to do that, but I suppose if I were him, the extra cost of going out of my way to procure the Shelly stuff would be something I would pass on to the customer.

 

Another alternative of course would be a different electrician in the Wellington region who is already familiar with the Shelly tech. Does anyone know of one?

 

Is there there another alternative? Is it realistic to educate oneself about all of this electrical tech, draw up a plan, confirm it will work with an electrician, order it oneself, and have the electrician install it?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03

Microsoft Introduces New Surface Copilot+ PCs
Posted 8-May-2025 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches DWR-933M 4G+ LTE Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot
Posted 8-May-2025 13:49

Synology Expands DiskStation Lineup with DS1825+ and DS1525+
Posted 8-May-2025 13:44

JBL Releases Next Generation Flip 7 and Charge 6
Posted 8-May-2025 13:41

Arlo Unveils All-New PoE Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity
Posted 8-May-2025 13:36

Fujifilm Instax Mini 41 Review
Posted 2-May-2025 10:12

Synology DS925+ Review
Posted 23-Apr-2025 15:00

Synology Announces DiskStation DS925+ and DX525 Expansion Unit
Posted 23-Apr-2025 10:34

JBL Tour Pro 3 Review
Posted 22-Apr-2025 16:56

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright