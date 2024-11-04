Abhishekmasih:

I have recently upgraded to downlights that are dimmable (not smart) and want to install a smart dimmer and switch for 2 sets of lights in one switch plate. I found this on an Australian website https://www.ozsmartthings.com.au/products/shelly-plus-2pm-double-gang-bundle
I understand that the dimming will work via the app or the momentary push-button switch, but I'm not sure if the same switch will also work for on/off.
Do I need another smart switch for on/off? Or is there another smart switch that can do both (on/off and dimming) available and certified for NZ.
Any help/recommendation would be great, I don't want to spend money on very expensive switches.
Thanks