Hello,

A few years back (2021) I purchased a Ecovacs Deebot 950 from Godfreys (who are now dead in the water), the device shortly after purchase had to have its wheel motor units replaced as one failed. This was done under warranty which was all good and it worked. Until now; where it is back to doing dumb things and needing repairs.

When looking at the Ecovacs website, they have a specific /nz page and have New Zealand listed under the contact us (nz specific times, email and phone), however upon contacting them they have confirmed that there is no local support/repair agents and their advice is to purchase another product. I feel this response is socially irresponsible and borderline misleading by making people feel there is a presence locally in NZ that can help in the event of a failure.

In essence Ecovacs believe that after a few years these devices are throw away. No attempt made to offer remote diagnosis, direction on parts or anything. Just and I quote - "We suggest that you purchase another new machine."

I have reached out to Robomate (also in Auckland as am I) who also don't want to touch it, citing too busy. Does anyone have any ideas on what I can do with this rather than pile it in the bin and avoid the Ecovacs brand like the plague for future purchases? I am going to try and reach out to other retailers who sell the Ecovacs products to see if they can confirm what their repair process/partners are for these products as manufacturer assistance looks to be zero.

Thanks in advance for any thoughts you might have.