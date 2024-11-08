Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ecovacs / Deebot Support (or lack of)
E3xtc

773 posts

Ultimate Geek


#317710 8-Nov-2024 07:39
Hello,

 

A few years back (2021) I purchased a Ecovacs Deebot 950 from Godfreys (who are now dead in the water), the device shortly after purchase had to have its wheel motor units replaced as one failed. This was done under warranty which was all good and it worked. Until now; where it is back to doing dumb things and needing repairs. 

 

When looking at the Ecovacs website, they have a specific /nz page and have New Zealand listed under the contact us (nz specific times, email and phone), however upon contacting them they have confirmed that there is no local support/repair agents and their advice is to purchase another product. I feel this response is socially irresponsible and borderline misleading by making people feel there is a presence locally in NZ that can help in the event of a failure. 

 

In essence Ecovacs believe that after a few years these devices are throw away. No attempt made to offer remote diagnosis, direction on parts or anything. Just and I quote - "We suggest that you purchase another new machine."

 

I have reached out to Robomate (also in Auckland as am I) who also don't want to touch it, citing too busy. Does anyone have any ideas on what I can do with this rather than pile it in the bin and avoid the Ecovacs brand like the plague for future purchases? I am going to try and reach out to other retailers who sell the Ecovacs products to see if they can confirm what their repair process/partners are for these products as manufacturer assistance looks to be zero. 

 

Thanks in advance for any thoughts you might have. 

robjg63
4102 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3306795 8-Nov-2024 09:05
Well obviously you wont buy another one of them and that sucks with the service (or lack thereof).

 

I imagine that they just replace the units under warranty and then you are out of luck after that.

 

 

 

Have you had a look on youtube or google for possible repair info (i.e. DIY).

 

You may be able to find parts on Aliexpress.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



mdf

mdf
3528 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3306797 8-Nov-2024 09:12
Can't directly help, but just expressing sympathy since I had a very similar experience with Ecovacs. Died a bit over a year after buying it, absolutely zero help from Ecovacs and similar "it's out of warranty, nothing we can do, you will have to get a new one" messaging. Ended up having an enormous fight with the retailer (MightyApe in my case) about CGA claims; eventually managed to extract a refund but was extremely hard work and - needless to say - I'll never buy Ecovacs again. Ended up replacing it with a Mi vacuum from PB Tech - much cheaper model but does seem to work better and quieter. So you've definitely got my sympathy!

 

In terms of repair, you might like to try a Repair Cafe and see if they can offer any support?

E3xtc

773 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3306848 8-Nov-2024 09:29
Thanks for the support/sympathy.

 

So I will see what the other Ecovacs retailers come back with - but yeah I have eyed up some wheel motors on Aliexpress and will look to replace them myself to throw a token amount at this before it hits the bin.

 

I may also look at other models to just get something going in the meantime (and if I can get the deebot working DIY I will repurpose that to a different place in the house). Wonder if I go the same route and grab a cheaper Mi model or maybe a Roborock (https://www.kogan.com/nz/buy/roborock-q5-pro-robot-vacuum-and-mop-cleaner-official-australian-model-roborock/) knowing full well that if either of them blow up support is going to be next to nothing. Its a sad state tbh, I would have expected that there is a more robust support network for these by now. 

 

Thanks again for the thoughts/comments



robjg63
4102 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3306849 8-Nov-2024 09:32
The Xiaomi/Mi products also have a lot of parts etc on Aliexpress.

 

We bought one from PBtech several years ago - the battery started crapping out this year.

 

I searched for local 'suppliers' and drew a blank.

 

Looked on Aliexpress and found a replacement (there were heaps of suppliers) for around $45 delivered. I think from memory it arrived in a little over a week.

 

It also had around 3 times the capacity of the original battery.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

robjg63
4102 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3306850 8-Nov-2024 09:39
The Xiaomi S10 is on special at the moment at PBtech ($349):

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HOMMIX39692/Xiaomi-Mi-Smart-Robot-S10-Vacuum-Cleaner-White-2-i

 

It gets much better reviews that the E10.

 

Have a look on Aliexpress for parts for the S10 - you should find most bits are available.

 

Replacement battery is probably the most obvious thing - they realistically last around 3 years - so good to know if they can be bought and how easy to replace.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3307025 8-Nov-2024 17:59
For people who have run into this, I would write to Consumer detailing your experience.  They publish stories like this and also swat the companies doing it, which often gets a response when other channels fail.  It's also warning others about outfits like this.

