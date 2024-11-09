squareeyes123

I'm working with a Bosch Solution 3000 panel, which I've installed to upgrade an older Arrowhead system. I have retained the old PIRs, wiring, internal and external siren.

TBH it's been more trouble than it's worth, and the Bosch is pretty ancient I have discovered (has dated A-Link programming software, and keypad programming is ridiculously onerous). But I got it for the Home Assistant integration, which appears to work well. I have come a long way getting most things working.

Relevant setup...

In my common areas are 4 PIRs (Swan Quad).

Two bedrooms with external doors have another two PIRs (Micron TX2).

My issues mainly lie with the Microns and perhaps the the wiring as well.

Symptoms...

I have 3 of the Swans working with motion detection and tamper (added the correct resistors)

There are only 4 (4 core) cables for PIRs coming into the panel. This leads me to believe two (perhaps the Microns in the bedrooms are wired to one of the 4 other cables circuits/zones - either in parallel or series)

The 4th Swan is permanently open and doesn't seem to respond on the panel to movement - I have tried a couple of zones on the panel.

Issue 1 - Is the 4th Swan. I suspect it's got an open circuit, perhaps in series with the with the bedrooms. Though, I have tried removing those PIRs and shorting the circuits to no avail.

Issue 2 - When I got tired of trying to get the 4th Swan working. I removed one of the bedroom Microns and wired it directly to the panel to isolate it and try to learn how to wire it properly. At least then if I got in the roof to try to rewire the bedrooms in parallel with identifying resistors, I'd have a head start. But I couldn't get it working properly in isolation. 12v went to + and - and then zone went to N.C. and C to C. Motion seems to trigger, but the circuit inconsistently remained closed, opening periodically. I tried both the zone ID resistors in various configs (across C and N.C.) and it didn't help. The Micron has a built in 47K resistor in the relay that might be messing with the voltages. See picture.

I'm happy to trace the wires - As it's a last resort after weeks of tinkering. But I'd rather not get in the roof if I can demystify the wiring. I suspect there is some old series multi PIR circuit from the old system. I won't be running new cable, as that's too hard. If the Microns aren't going to work at all... like my isolation tests, then maybe I'm best to source two more Swans, and seek to wire the bedrooms in parallel with two of the other Swans (one being the broken one) with identifying resistors. Hopefully fixing the broken Swan at the same time.

Here are some pictures. Note the original Arrowhead wiring shown on the Microns has a short/loop rather than an EOL resistor.

https://photos.app.goo.gl/9SxtxYr5RSQ4Tg1R7