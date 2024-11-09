Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Upgrading from Arrowhead Alarm to Bosch Solution 3000
squareeyes123

#317726 9-Nov-2024 21:01
I'm working with a Bosch Solution 3000 panel, which I've installed to upgrade an older Arrowhead system. I have retained the old PIRs, wiring, internal and external siren.

 

TBH it's been more trouble than it's worth, and the Bosch is pretty ancient I have discovered (has dated A-Link programming software, and keypad programming is ridiculously onerous). But I got it for the Home Assistant integration, which appears to work well. I have come a long way getting most things working.

 

Relevant setup...

 

  • In my common areas are 4 PIRs (Swan Quad).
  • Two bedrooms with external doors have another two PIRs (Micron TX2).

My issues mainly lie with the Microns and perhaps the the wiring as well.

 

Symptoms...

 

  • I have 3 of the Swans working with motion detection and tamper (added the correct resistors)
  • There are only 4 (4 core) cables for PIRs coming into the panel. This leads me to believe two (perhaps the Microns in the bedrooms are wired to one of the 4 other cables circuits/zones - either in parallel or series)
  • The 4th Swan is permanently open and doesn't seem to respond on the panel to movement - I have tried a couple of zones on the panel.

Issue 1 - Is the 4th Swan. I suspect it's got an open circuit, perhaps in series with the with the bedrooms. Though, I have tried removing those PIRs and shorting the circuits to no avail.

 

Issue 2 - When I got tired of trying to get the 4th Swan working. I removed one of the bedroom Microns and wired it directly to the panel to isolate it and try to learn how to wire it properly. At least then if I got in the roof to try to rewire the bedrooms in parallel with identifying resistors, I'd have a head start. But I couldn't get it working properly in isolation. 12v went to + and - and then zone went to N.C. and C to C. Motion seems to trigger, but the circuit inconsistently remained closed, opening periodically. I tried both the zone ID resistors in various configs (across C and N.C.) and it didn't help. The Micron has a built in 47K resistor in the relay that might be messing with the voltages. See picture.

 

I'm happy to trace the wires - As it's a last resort after weeks of tinkering. But I'd rather not get in the roof if I can demystify the wiring. I suspect there is some old series multi PIR circuit from the old system. I won't be running new cable, as that's too hard. If the Microns aren't going to work at all... like my isolation tests, then maybe I'm best to source two more Swans, and seek to wire the bedrooms in parallel with two of the other Swans (one being the broken one) with identifying resistors. Hopefully fixing the broken Swan at the same time.

 

Here are some pictures. Note the original Arrowhead wiring shown on the Microns has a short/loop rather than an EOL resistor.

 

https://photos.app.goo.gl/9SxtxYr5RSQ4Tg1R7

 

 

 

 

dasimpsonsrule
  #3307368 9-Nov-2024 22:46
AAP panels can do zone doubling with 2 different resistors on one input (the installation manual for the smoke detector shows how this is wired), this could be how your mystery detectors are wired. If you have a multimeter and someone to trigger the PIRs you should be able to figure out what PIR ends up with what resistance at what zone



squareeyes123

  #3307382 9-Nov-2024 23:12
Cool thanks. I noticed this person @robjg63 had the Micron TX2 also. Seems like a 3rd different wiring approach.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=316016

 

And this page has a 4th different setup!

 

http://www.projects.scorchingbay.nz/dokuwiki/electronic/equipment/sensor/tx2

squareeyes123

  #3307535 10-Nov-2024 15:26
Making reference to this post that has the same Swam Quad https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=73&topicid=299284



squareeyes123

  #3307537 10-Nov-2024 15:36
OK I got in the roof. Enough was enough. Should have done it sooner...

 

 

Explains a lot. Both bedrooms were completely disconnected - the ends pictured above. Add to that, the "working" Zone 3 Swan that was stuck open, had the blue Common / C disconnected! That's a couple of weeks I'll never get back. Seems the tiny voltage I got on the multi-meter in the bedroom was a ghost voltage/rounding error. It is a cheap one after all.

 

I discovered the two Swans on the first floor did (thankfully) have cables back to the panel, meaning I have the ability to wire in the bedroom PIRs in parallel with the identifying resistors for dual zone.

 

I'm not sure the Microns are suitable, as I haven't been able to get them working in isolation on the panel yet. Will keep trying.

 

Anyway, issue #1 is resolved, and the stuck open zone 3 works. So all 4 Swans are in service with tampers. One of the bedrooms is ready for a PIR in parallel, and I have to get back in the roof next weekend with some more cable to wire in the second bedroom (also in parallel) back to the other Swan cable. I suppose there's a way the bedrooms could go in series somehow, but probably not worth is since I have a second cable to splice for dual zone.

 

The cables are actually 6 core, so I could reuse the two spare instead of buying more cable.

 

 

 

 

squareeyes123

  #3307581 10-Nov-2024 19:09
Had another go at integrating the Micron to the panel. The identifying resistor seems to do the trick and it shows in the secondary Zone when tamper is open (disappears correctly when closed), however, IR events are not registered.

 

I have tried two Microns now. Both have the LED light up when there is motion but don't register on the panel.

 

I have configured them per the manual, but tried numerous other configs. Interestingly the IR works when connected to C on the PIR instead of N.C. (but inverted), though, then the tamper stops working!

 

 

 

 

 

dasimpsonsrule
  #3307618 10-Nov-2024 21:55
I think your resistor should be across the NC and C, and then a wire link across to the tamper. That way when all is normal, the current goes into C, out of NC, through tamper and back to panel. When PIR is triggered then it would go through the resistor, through tamper and back to panel. When cover is off, tamper will be an open circuit and so the panel will see a broken circuit and trigger tamper.

squareeyes123

  #3307626 10-Nov-2024 22:44
Cheers for the reply - I think I understand - and I had tried that (tried again to be sure). Tamper switch does nothing in this state, with keypad number permanently on whether I hold it down or not. Motion turns the number off! Also whichever configuration gets motion affecting the state, I find it much more sensitive than the Swans - Which are on or off once set, and return to state shortly after reliably.

 

 
 
 
 

squareeyes123

  #3307724 11-Nov-2024 13:30
Heard back from the alarm company and they gave me a different config (so many ways to hook these things up), and it works!

 

Here's what I have. Pay no notice to my testing bench wiring / colours, I have terminated as described and all good.

 

Motion and Tamper both work and they aren't inverted.

 

 

Daynger
  #3307830 11-Nov-2024 19:03
Bosch use a single inline 3k3 resistor and that wil give you sense and tamper.

 

The last picture you finally have it wired correctly.

