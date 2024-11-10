Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Q: Eufy E330 add-on camera
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3439 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#317735 10-Nov-2024 14:32
I have a question regarding the Eufy E330 add-on camera.

 

It is a wifi camera with a power cord.

 

What I am struggling to find is whether it also has an in-built battery for power outages.

 

Has anyone got this camera and can advise?

 

Thanks.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Benoire
2801 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307538 10-Nov-2024 15:37
Looking at the info on the Camera it doesn't appear to have a battery as it states about being plugged in whereas the other solar charged ones talk about forever power from solar.  Watching an unboxing/test video the person reviewing states that the power cable is built in suggesting that its purely external power with no backup.



mattwnz
20194 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307540 10-Nov-2024 15:43
I have another eufy wifi camera that has a power cable and it has no battery backup at all.

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3439 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3307544 10-Nov-2024 16:15
@benoire @mattwnz thanks, so a UPS might also be needed.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!



Benoire
2801 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307547 10-Nov-2024 16:26
kiwifidget:

 

@benoire @mattwnz thanks, so a UPS might also be needed.

 

 

Yep.  There used to be a little ups that could power a router and ONT for about 8 hours that was sold in NZ but can't remember the name... otherwise any basic UPS will be fine.  if you're running more cameras then it may pay to consider a larger ups and use POE adapters to run ethernet the distance you need... POE Splitter (i use a 1GBe version to power my ONT from my homelab 2700W UPS).

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3439 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3307548 10-Nov-2024 16:29
@benoire I think you mean ConstantVigil??

 

I've been meaning to get one but havent got around to it yet.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Benoire
2801 posts

Uber Geek


  #3307549 10-Nov-2024 16:33
kiwifidget:

 

@benoire I think you mean ConstantVigil??

 

I've been meaning to get one but havent got around to it yet.

 

 

That's the one! Looks it could support 3 outputs assuming DC voltage/ampage matches and then you can pump directly in the camera if within 5m or use Cat 6 wiring and POE splitters (don't need the ethernet plugs active to work) to send the power more safely around the house.

