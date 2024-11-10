I have a question regarding the Eufy E330 add-on camera.
It is a wifi camera with a power cord.
What I am struggling to find is whether it also has an in-built battery for power outages.
Has anyone got this camera and can advise?
Thanks.
Looking at the info on the Camera it doesn't appear to have a battery as it states about being plugged in whereas the other solar charged ones talk about forever power from solar. Watching an unboxing/test video the person reviewing states that the power cable is built in suggesting that its purely external power with no backup.
I have another eufy wifi camera that has a power cable and it has no battery backup at all.
kiwifidget:
@benoire @mattwnz thanks, so a UPS might also be needed.
Yep. There used to be a little ups that could power a router and ONT for about 8 hours that was sold in NZ but can't remember the name... otherwise any basic UPS will be fine. if you're running more cameras then it may pay to consider a larger ups and use POE adapters to run ethernet the distance you need... POE Splitter (i use a 1GBe version to power my ONT from my homelab 2700W UPS).
kiwifidget:
@benoire I think you mean ConstantVigil??
I've been meaning to get one but havent got around to it yet.
That's the one! Looks it could support 3 outputs assuming DC voltage/ampage matches and then you can pump directly in the camera if within 5m or use Cat 6 wiring and POE splitters (don't need the ethernet plugs active to work) to send the power more safely around the house.