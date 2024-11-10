Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sanity check - ESP32 for LED project

Kia ora koutou. I have a wee project in mind involving LED strips with (ideally) a basic web interface to control it. I've done this before using an Arduino, FastLED and WS2812B addressable LED strips, but the last time I did this was a few years ago. T'internet seems to suggest an ESP32 board would be the way to go in this day and age, with integrated wifi and plenty of pins.

 

Anything obvious I've missed from this plan? 

 

I did see that the FastLED library is perhaps not compatible with every ESP32 chip: https://github.com/espressif/arduino-esp32/blob/gh-pages/LIBRARIES_TEST.md

Any reason that you cant just use wled on the esp32? It has it all set up ready to go controlling most pixel types with effects etc, and you can use the json API to set each LED you want to whatever colour.




Richard rich.ms



richms:

 

Any reason that you cant just use wled on the esp32? It has it all set up ready to go controlling most pixel types with effects etc, and you can use the json API to set each LED you want to whatever colour.

 

 

Honestly, only because I have used FastLED before and have existing code to help troubleshoot when I invariably get stuck... The preset library effects in FastLED are pretty cood too. But happy to take others advice if there are better or easier options.

