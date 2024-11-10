Kia ora koutou. I have a wee project in mind involving LED strips with (ideally) a basic web interface to control it. I've done this before using an Arduino, FastLED and WS2812B addressable LED strips, but the last time I did this was a few years ago. T'internet seems to suggest an ESP32 board would be the way to go in this day and age, with integrated wifi and plenty of pins.

Anything obvious I've missed from this plan?

I did see that the FastLED library is perhaps not compatible with every ESP32 chip: https://github.com/espressif/arduino-esp32/blob/gh-pages/LIBRARIES_TEST.md.