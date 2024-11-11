I have 3 Eufy cams, set to record on motion to a Homebase3.

As per a previous thread I am considering adding a camera that does continuous recording.

Obviously continuous recording will chew through storage, and I am wondering how the Homebase handles this.

I read that it will fill up the storage and then overwrite the oldest material.

Can I set a storage quota for the continuous cam?

Or is it not advised to combine motion and continuous recording cams on a single Hombase3?

Is anyone here doing that?