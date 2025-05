FYI - these appear to have an issue with the voltage regulator. My one purchased in August is showing signs of the issue (melting above the VR)

I got mine from SmartGuys in Australia who are shipping a replacement. I am using mine with a NUC, but appears to not be an issue if you use a Rpi or proper HomeAssistant device.

https://www.home-assistant.io/blog/2024/10/02/connect-zbt1-issue-and-replacement/