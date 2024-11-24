what's the cheapest loudest intruder alarm on Black Friday sale?
thanks
What’s the use case?
are you looking for an installed house alarm or one of those portable doorbell sized sensors with a piezo?
Your post lacks info, please take some time and provide more context, so people can actually answer your question accurately.
k1w1k1d:
Doberman
Depends on how fast they run.... and if they can make the fence in time.
i am told if you have something that makes a loud noise if someone breaks in, it might scare them away.
not sure if that's worth it though.
i thought cameras more useful.
Yep - a metal bucket full of metal bits and pieces or old cutlery, balanced on top of a half-open door. Ticks all your boxes - noisy AF and cheap, even without a Black Friday price.
You could try the camera approach and fill the bucket with old cameras - but old cutlery is easier and will make more noise.
