wanted - intruder alarm?
Batman

#317886 24-Nov-2024 08:50
what's the cheapest loudest intruder alarm on Black Friday sale?


thanks

Goosey
  #3312336 24-Nov-2024 09:12
What’s the use case?

 

are you looking for an installed house alarm or one of those portable doorbell sized sensors with a piezo?

 
 
 
 

Jase2985
  #3312340 24-Nov-2024 09:33
Your post lacks info, please take some time and provide more context, so people can actually answer your question accurately.

k1w1k1d
  #3312345 24-Nov-2024 10:12
Doberman



Stu

Stu
  #3312347 24-Nov-2024 10:28
k1w1k1d:

Doberman



Long term running costs tend to be a little high for many.




sir1963
  #3312418 24-Nov-2024 12:35
Stu:
k1w1k1d:

 

Doberman

 



Long term running costs tend to be a little high for many.

 

Depends on how fast they run.... and if they can make the fence in time.

Batman

  #3312515 25-Nov-2024 06:55
i am told if you have something that makes a loud noise if someone breaks in, it might scare them away.

 

not sure if that's worth it though.

 

i thought cameras more useful.

rscole86
  #3312516 25-Nov-2024 07:02
Highly visible cameras may be a deterrent. At night time that's not always possible.
Cameras really only help identify what happened after the fact.

You need a prevention strategy, eg closed gates, high fence, dog, roses under windows, security stays, dead bolts etc etc.

Make sure your security is visible, most of the time they won't even attempt to break in if they can see it's too much hassle.

Then you can go for your alarm system.

Cameras come last, unless you need them for something else as well.



eracode
  #3312517 25-Nov-2024 07:37
Batman:

 

i am told if you have something that makes a loud noise if someone breaks in, it might scare them away.

 

not sure if that's worth it though.

 

i thought cameras more useful.

 

 

Yep - a metal bucket full of metal bits and pieces or old cutlery, balanced on top of a half-open door. Ticks all your boxes - noisy AF and cheap, even without a Black Friday price.

 

You could try the camera approach and fill the bucket with old cameras - but old cutlery is easier and will make more noise.




MadEngineer
  #3312526 25-Nov-2024 08:31
Stu:
k1w1k1d:

Doberman



Long term running costs tend to be a little high for many.
As a dog owner, worth it.




Coon
  #3312562 25-Nov-2024 09:46
eracode:

Batman:


i am told if you have something that makes a loud noise if someone breaks in, it might scare them away.


not sure if that's worth it though.


i thought cameras more useful.



Yep - a metal bucket full of metal bits and pieces or old cutlery, balanced on top of a half-open door. Ticks all your boxes - noisy AF and cheap, even without a Black Friday price.



Kevin McCallister over here

