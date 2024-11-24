

Highly visible cameras may be a deterrent. At night time that's not always possible.

Cameras really only help identify what happened after the fact.



You need a prevention strategy, eg closed gates, high fence, dog, roses under windows, security stays, dead bolts etc etc.



Make sure your security is visible, most of the time they won't even attempt to break in if they can see it's too much hassle.



Then you can go for your alarm system.



Cameras come last, unless you need them for something else as well.