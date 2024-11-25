Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Toddler proofing front door with existing Schlage smart lock
AlDrag

#317902 25-Nov-2024 17:08
We just purchased a new home and settle this Friday.

 

The house comes with an existing Schlage Ease 2 Smart lock. This lock isn't toddler proof (2 year old) and it all requires is a pull on the lever to open the door.

 

I have multiple solutions to solve this, one solution being to install a keyless non-smart deadbolt higher up on the door. But I'd really like to maintain the ability to open the door with 1 hand if possible (although maybe there's deadbolts that don't require holding the twist thing open?).

 

I'd actually prefer a z-wave smart lock if possible to integrate with my home assistant hub, but it seems Yale might be the only solution for zwave smart locks in NZ. Maybe I can replace the existing smart lock with another by myself, but maybe not. The deadbolt I'll definitely require a specialist to come in though, since that'll require cutting through the door etc.

 

What do you guys recommend? What have you guys got for smart locks?

Create new topic
Scott3
  #3312804 25-Nov-2024 17:41
We have a digital lock from another brand.

Turned out when the inside handle was removed, and adult could turn the stub, but a toddler could not. Not the neatest solution, but got the job done for us. 

 
 
 
 

rscole86
  #3312806 25-Nov-2024 17:41
Our dead bolt can be turned left and right, one way springs break to being locked and the other direction keeps it open.

pih

pih
  #3312828 25-Nov-2024 18:19
How about reversing the smart lock so the keypad is on the inside? That would keep the toddler in.



disillusioned
  #3312838 25-Nov-2024 18:57
We put a lever smart lock in and our door has no deadbolt, so had a scary experience when our cat pulled the front door open while we were away - lucky we had sensors and cameras that could tell us and we weren't far away!

Haven't come up with an answer yet beyond reverting to the dumb knob handle we had before, and in the future would love to look at a smart lock again but combined with a deadlock.

restecp
  #3312871 25-Nov-2024 21:49
Had this issue as well and did some research. Found solutions like the below:

 

I didn't end up using it after I put a Zigbee module in my Yale lock and had it notify myself and the wife when the door opens. 
Haven't yet (touch wood) had an issue. 

Both of those solutions would work though and are quite cheap, easy, and most importantly non-permanent.

Fellow HA user here and the integration with Yale is really easy and clean.

mulac
  #3312872 25-Nov-2025 21:49
Get the Yale Assure with the Z Wave module, doesn't spring load back to lock and you'll retain smart entry
You should probab 'dumb' your schlage lock too to save the hassle of having to unlock two separate locks

