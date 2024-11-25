We just purchased a new home and settle this Friday.

The house comes with an existing Schlage Ease 2 Smart lock. This lock isn't toddler proof (2 year old) and it all requires is a pull on the lever to open the door.

I have multiple solutions to solve this, one solution being to install a keyless non-smart deadbolt higher up on the door. But I'd really like to maintain the ability to open the door with 1 hand if possible (although maybe there's deadbolts that don't require holding the twist thing open?).

I'd actually prefer a z-wave smart lock if possible to integrate with my home assistant hub, but it seems Yale might be the only solution for zwave smart locks in NZ. Maybe I can replace the existing smart lock with another by myself, but maybe not. The deadbolt I'll definitely require a specialist to come in though, since that'll require cutting through the door etc.

What do you guys recommend? What have you guys got for smart locks?