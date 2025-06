google streamer question , any early adopters.

am considering buying this to upgrade from the normal chromecast non remote version i have been using , no problems as such , 90% of times, 10% times probably some buffering from laptop.

so my main question was : can the new streamer sit behind the tv and will the remote control work ok , or does it have to be in sight that is should it be in the view of the remote . asking because i dont have the cabinet space to have it open and in display.