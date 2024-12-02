Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Stihl Li Ion battery charger fault
HarmLessSolutions

#317971 2-Dec-2024 14:21
We own a growing collection of Stihl battery garden tools. The charger for these tools is a AL500 which is now out of warranty but an intermittent fault has now progressed to a complete no go. The local Stihl Shop here in New Plymouth have suggested confirmation of the fault and replacement with a new one ($365 ouch!) as they seem to have no electronics repair expertise. 

 

The fault indicates a battery connection to the charger is to blame and I have previously corrected it by a bang down on the workshop bench but this no longer works. The charger is now with an electrical repair tech who is not confident of his ability to repair it. Despite repeated (and ignored) requests to Stihl NZ for a circuit diagram I've yet to receive even a reply. Does anybody out there have access to workshop info for Stihl battery tools? This situation doesn't bode well for any faults that may occur with the tools these batteries power and one has to wonder what Stihl is up to selling reasonably expensive products that they cannot provide ongoing service support for.




 1 | 2
scuwp
Uber Geek


  #3315166 2-Dec-2024 14:34
How old?  CGA may apply.  




HarmLessSolutions

  #3315168 2-Dec-2024 14:39
scuwp:

 

How old?  CGA may apply. 

 

 

The charger was purchased just over 2 years ago so just beyond warranty, although the fault was intermittent before the warranty ended but not bad enough to chase up on. The idea of a device being binned due to what I suspect is a minor fault doesn't sit well for me, warranty or not.

 

I've also now approached the Commerce Commission so CGA may enter their reply on this.




muppet
  #3315174 2-Dec-2024 15:26
2 years old is 100% a CGA issue.

 

March back in there and say "You replace this under the CGA or give me the details I need on this form here (wave CGA Form around) so I can apply" - yea yea that's not quite how it works but you get the idea.

 

etc etc.

 

Don't futz around with circuit diagrams, use the legislation that was designed to stop you having to worry about circuit diagrams.



scuwp
Uber Geek


  #3315183 2-Dec-2024 15:57
muppet:

 

2 years old is 100% a CGA issue.

 

March back in there and say "You replace this under the CGA or give me the details I need on this form here (wave CGA Form around) so I can apply" - yea yea that's not quite how it works but you get the idea.

 

etc etc.

 

Don't futz around with circuit diagrams, use the legislation that was designed to stop you having to worry about circuit diagrams.

 

 

 

 

Yeah this.  Stihl is supposed to be a premium brand and that is a premium price for a charger. Should definitely last more than 2 years.  I would be asking them to remedy under the CGA, not faff about trying to bodge a repair.     




HarmLessSolutions

  #3315209 2-Dec-2024 17:45
muppet:

 

2 years old is 100% a CGA issue.

 

March back in there and say "You replace this under the CGA or give me the details I need on this form here (wave CGA Form around) so I can apply" - yea yea that's not quite how it works but you get the idea.

 

etc etc.

 

Don't futz around with circuit diagrams, use the legislation that was designed to stop you having to worry about circuit diagrams.

 

I've finally received a reply from Stihl NZ: 

 

"Unfortunately, there is no wiring diagram available for the AL 500. The Chargers are considered “non-serviceable” but hopefully a specialised electronics service agent can do something to help
We do apologize for the inconvenience."

 

My reply includes reference to the CGA, Stihl's marketing of products they are unable to provide service for and that the Commerce Commission has been consulted over this. Also we have been actively transitioning our ICE power tools to battery ones and the idea of binning an electronic device with what is likely to be a minor fault is counter to our environmental ideals. If I wanted disposable devices I could have got them a lot cheaper from The Warehouse or Bunnings!

 

I'm sure my reply will give them something to think about at least. And in the meantime I may even get a reply from Stihl International (with a circuit diagram?).

 

 




timmmay
  #3315213 2-Dec-2024 17:55
I've found you get a better response if you ask nicely, rather than threaten with things like the commerce commission. "It's a high quality, rather expensive system, I've purchased a lot of your tools and batteries, and the charger's failed just out of warranty. Could you please consider replacing it? I think it would be covered under consumer guarantees". Better off going where you purchased it though.

HarmLessSolutions

  #3315216 2-Dec-2024 18:09
timmmay:

 

Better off going where you purchased it though.

 

Not quite that simple. We chose to travel to the de facto Stihl agent (Brandt) in Stratford due to the New Plymouth Stihl Shop being completely incompetent in repairing a commercial grade ICE clearing saw/trimmer a few years back. Brandt had a great small engine technician so as well as fixing the trimmer they also got the sale of commercial grade battery lawnmower, trimmer, charger and batteries. Unfortunately Stihl have just opened a branded store in Stratford run by the New Plymouth one so short of going out of province we're stuck with what we now have. Also it was the New Plymouth Stihl Shop that stated they have no electronic repair capabilities in regard to the charger.




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
  #3315227 2-Dec-2024 18:39
Stihl are just trying it on with you. As suggested above, stick to your guns with increasing emphasis if necessary. IANAL but IMO the CGA is fully on your side given the age of the gear.

 

Selling stuff that is “… considered unserviceable …” is totally unacceptable for a so-called premium brand.




tim0001
Ultimate Geek


  #3315929 4-Dec-2024 16:27
Consumer are campaigning for "right to repair".  One of ideas mentioned was a label that gives products a score based on such things as whether repair documentation is available. Having a service manual available often makes a big difference on whether something is economically repairable.

 

Consumer are requesting that people contact their MP if they support the Consumer Guarantees Act (Right to Repair) Amendment Bill 

richms
  #3315932 4-Dec-2024 16:41
If they cant repair it then tell them to replace it under CGA.




HarmLessSolutions

  #3315934 4-Dec-2024 16:46
richms:

 

If they cant repair it then tell them to replace it under CGA.

 

Stihl NZ's Product Manager has requested I freight the charger to them for appraisal and possible repair (for an item they've stated is "unserviceable?), or replacement all at my expense. In addition their excuse for a Stihl product being "unserviceable" is because it's a "support accessory". This means that having their brand on it is no indication of its expected level of quality.

 

On advice from the Disputes Tribunal I have refused Stihl's request and am currently completing a claim form for the cost of replacement.




HarmLessSolutions

  #3341766 12-Feb-2025 08:38
Following a Disputes Tribunal hearing last week Stihl agreed to supply a new replacement charger for half price which arrived by courier today. The adjudicator considered the use we had had from the original charger so pushed back on an outright replacement at no cost as I was aiming for but a half price replacement (plus the DT charge incurred) was fair and acceptable IMO.

 

I'll definitely be informing Stihl if the same faulting starts occurring with the new one, as I was informed the replacement came with a fresh warranty, but it will be disappointing if the build quality and QC is such that a similar fault does crop up. 

 

I do find it frustrating though that no circuit diagram is available for these as the fault shows all the signs of it being a loose connection internally. By knocking the unit down on my workshop bench I can coax it into working but the safety considerations of charging a 281Wh Li Ion battery with a faulty charger will see it relegated to the use as last resort bin.




Ge0rge
  #3342617 13-Feb-2025 20:07
You probably don't need a circuit diagram to go through the board inspecting solder joints and re-working those that may look suspect - particularly if percussive maintenance is able to get it playing the game again.

HarmLessSolutions

  #3342620 13-Feb-2025 20:19
Ge0rge:

 

You probably don't need a circuit diagram to go through the board inspecting solder joints and re-working those that may look suspect - particularly if percussive maintenance is able to get it playing the game again.

 

It would save the effort and expense involved in an electronics tech having to nut out what does what and potentially misdiagnosing what appear to be faults.

 

I did 'pop the hood' and had a look at the innards in case an obvious loose wire was apparent but there's lot going on inside there, as was confirmed by the electronics tech who was good enough to take a quick look at no cost. There's definitely more complexity than just a few wires and switches. 

 

The suspicion that it just just a bad connection is frustrating especially as Stihl's fallback was to bin an 'unserviceable' item due to their apparent lack of electronics expertise.




Wellingtondave
Master Geek


  #3342676 13-Feb-2025 21:51
eracode:

 

Stihl are just trying it on with you. As suggested above, stick to your guns with increasing emphasis if necessary. IANAL but IMO the CGA is fully on your side given the age of the gear.

 

Selling stuff that is “… considered unserviceable …” is totally unacceptable for a so-called premium brand.

 

 

 

 

>>Stihl are just trying it on with you. As suggested above

 

 

 

And that's why you go for the nuclear option. Scummy retailers are all too keen to take your money, then not meet their obligations. 

 

The nuclear options is saying, calmly "It's two years old, replace it or I'm going to the small claims court and that will become public record". 

