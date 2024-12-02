HarmLessSolutions

We own a growing collection of Stihl battery garden tools. The charger for these tools is a AL500 which is now out of warranty but an intermittent fault has now progressed to a complete no go. The local Stihl Shop here in New Plymouth have suggested confirmation of the fault and replacement with a new one ($365 ouch!) as they seem to have no electronics repair expertise.

The fault indicates a battery connection to the charger is to blame and I have previously corrected it by a bang down on the workshop bench but this no longer works. The charger is now with an electrical repair tech who is not confident of his ability to repair it. Despite repeated (and ignored) requests to Stihl NZ for a circuit diagram I've yet to receive even a reply. Does anybody out there have access to workshop info for Stihl battery tools? This situation doesn't bode well for any faults that may occur with the tools these batteries power and one has to wonder what Stihl is up to selling reasonably expensive products that they cannot provide ongoing service support for.