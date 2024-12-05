Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
DIY Digital Family Hub - Seeking Advice
#318001 5-Dec-2024 13:28
Hi everyone,

 

I'm looking for some advice on setting up a DIY digital family calendar and organiser. I haven't been able to find a product here in NZ that ticks all my boxes, so I'm thinking of creating my own solution.

 

Here's my current idea:

 

     

  • Portable touchscreen monitor: Minimum 15" screen size for better visibility.
  • Amazon Fire Stick: For streaming capabilities and accessing apps.
  • Mango Display app subscription: To display a shared Google Calendar on the monitor.

I'm hoping to use this setup to:

 

     

  • Display our family calendar: Including birthdays, appointments, and school holidays.
  • Show reminders and alerts: For important events and deadlines.
  • Possibly integrate other features: Like weather updates, news feeds, or even digital photo frames.

I'm open to suggestions and would love to hear from anyone who has tried something similar or has any tips.

 

 

 

Thank you

Does the touchscreen work on the fire tv? I have never thought of connecting one of mine into the fire TV because I would need to find one of my old micro USB hubs to try.




Look up DAKboard. I had it running on an old iPad in full screen mode stuck to the wall. Used iCloud shared family calendar. 

