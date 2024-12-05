Hi everyone,

I'm looking for some advice on setting up a DIY digital family calendar and organiser. I haven't been able to find a product here in NZ that ticks all my boxes, so I'm thinking of creating my own solution.

Here's my current idea:

Portable touchscreen monitor: Minimum 15" screen size for better visibility.

Amazon Fire Stick: For streaming capabilities and accessing apps.

Mango Display app subscription: To display a shared Google Calendar on the monitor.

I'm hoping to use this setup to:

Display our family calendar: Including birthdays, appointments, and school holidays.

Show reminders and alerts: For important events and deadlines.

Possibly integrate other features: Like weather updates, news feeds, or even digital photo frames.

I'm open to suggestions and would love to hear from anyone who has tried something similar or has any tips.

Thank you