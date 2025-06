My HA runs on a Yellow and I am about to upgrade the CM4 from a 2GB to a 8GB. It has a 256gb NVME. It seems I will have to boot the new module from a SD card and I am not sure if that wipes the NVME.

I will make a backup and move that to my desktop just in case but if I end up with a fresh install of HA, how do I go about bringing that external backup in to HA?

Thanks.