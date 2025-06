As mentioned above by @tweake avoid any ionizers. They are bad for you.

We have 5 SmartAir air purifiers at home that were purchased few months ago. There is nothing smart about them tbh. They dont need to be smart.

We have SmartAir Blast in main open living area. Then a SmartAir Mini in TV room which links into the open living area. 1 x SA600 in home office, 1 x SA600 in master bedroom and 1 x SA600 in kids bedroom which both kids currently share. The 3rd bedroom is empty and once kids start sleeping in there own bedrooms, we will likely move the mini to master bedroom, move the SA600 from master bedroom to 3rd bedroom and replace TV room with another Blast.

SmartAir does not FUD's there numbers. You want seperate AQM (air quality monitors) to monitor the PM2.5, CO2 etc. I have Aranet 4 in 1 bedroom and QingPing Pro Gen 2 in open living. QP2 does PM 2.5 duties for the house. The filters are really good. The build quality of the air purifiers and CADR performance is really good.

You need to calculate the CADR of your rooms/house and purchase the air purifiers based on CADR required. Remember you need to sleep at night so you want air purifiers in bedroom that will meet the CADR requirements of the bedroom at the fan speed that will not disturb your sleep (under 32dB for most people). I waited for one of the long weekend sales as snapair who sells SmartAir in NZ often does 10% off. There is no longer any pollen allergies that my wife would suffer from and my sister in law's allergies disappear when she enters our home. You only need the carbon filters if getting rid of any smell is a requirement inside a home which we do not so did not buy those as extras.