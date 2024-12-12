My MIL put her phone through the wash.

The new phone is here, except in order to sign into the Gmail Account it's asking her to confirm the MFA on the old phone.

I did get it powered on and partially displaying for about 2 minutes and then it's a black screen again. I can't seem to get it out the black screen.

I tried connecting it to another device, but everything requires something to be done on the old device to allow a connection of any type.

Any ideas for anything else I can try? Is a repairer likely to be able to use some sort of device cost effectively to get the screen to display or anything that might be able to simulate the touchscreen so I can get authorisation?

TIA