Options to get screen on broken Samsung Device to display
#318075 12-Dec-2024 22:38
My MIL put her phone through the wash. 

 

The new phone is here, except in order to sign into the Gmail Account it's asking her to confirm the MFA on the old phone. 

 

I did get it powered on and partially displaying for about 2 minutes and then it's a black screen again. I can't seem to get it out the black screen.

 

I tried connecting it to another device, but everything requires something to be done on the old device to allow a connection of any type. 

 

Any ideas for anything else I can try? Is a repairer likely to be able to use some sort of device cost effectively to get the screen to display or  anything that might be able to simulate the touchscreen so I can get authorisation? 

 

 

 

TIA

 

 

  #3319818 12-Dec-2024 23:38
Depending on the device, I used to use Type-C Multiport adapters to do this. HDMI into a monitor + Mouse to click.

This only works if the Phone has Video out. Which Samsung phone is it?

Another alternative is that some repairers offer data backup. They pull the motherboard out, plug it into a working chassis, and then backup data for you. 
I have also done this in the past. It's a fair bit more work, and if the Motherboard itself is liquid-damaged, nothing else can be done. 

If in Auckland give Fonefix (just down the road from Sylvia Park a call. They're an official Samsung repair agent. 



  #3319837 13-Dec-2024 07:58
Signing in to Samsung or Google?  Either way, I would assume you could log on to her account on a computer and update the 2FA details.  A quick google asking what to do if your 2FA device is damaged or lost shows some pretty straightforward procedures you can follow.     




