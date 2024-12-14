Ok, I am at my absolute wits end with Sonos.

The key problem with Sonos is that they control how you access their system. And when that access goes bad, like it has it recent months, you are stuck with expensive hardware kit that feels next to useless.

Several months ago, Sonos completely re-worked their app for accessing Sonos products. The old app was fine, the new app was a total mess. The user interface is a complete impenetrable mess. But that’s the least of it, as for months after the upgrade the app regularly failed to find my system on start up. Despite numerous updates, the app remains slow to load and is buggy. This afternoon, it failed to connect to any stations, so my entire system was useless.

A quick review of recent App Store reviews will confirm above.

I have five Sonos speakers so it will take some time to slowly replace them, but I am determined to do so.