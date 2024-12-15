Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Home Assistant help please.
peejayw

Uber Geek
#318103 15-Dec-2024 15:14
I want to create a gauge or indicator that shows the change in temperature. I came across this post

 

and then changed my config.yaml as follows:-

 

 

- platform: statistics

 

    name: outside temperature stats

 

    entity_id: sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3

 

    state_characteristic: change

 

    max_age:

 

      minutes: 60

 


 

  - platform: template

 

    sensors:

 

      outside_temp_trend:

 

        friendly_name: Outside temperature trend

 

        value_template: "{{ states('sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3_stats') }}"

 

        unit_of_measurement: '°C'

 

        icon_template: >-

 

          {%- if states('sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3_stats') | float < 0.01 %}

 

            mdi:arrow-down-bold

 

          {% else %}

 

            mdi:arrow-up-bold

 

          {% endif %}

 

 

 

I dont see any errors showing up but I cannot see "sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3_stats" anywhere.

 

How do I progress ffrom here?

 




Jase2985
Uber Geek
You really need a single thread dedicated to your home assistant Journey



timmmay
Uber Geek
  #3320858 15-Dec-2024 17:32
Did you try using the fixed code a couple of posts below the one you linked to?

 

I've done some trend analysis, but I wrote it in Python / AppDaemon and just showed the text label in HA.

peejayw

Uber Geek
  #3320862 15-Dec-2024 17:46
I used the last lot of code shown :-(




schmoogol
Master Geek
  #3320863 15-Dec-2024 18:05
I copy/pasted the code in the link with one of my temperature sensors and get an entity showing up.

peejayw

Uber Geek
  #3320874 15-Dec-2024 18:49
Hmmm, do both lots of code ie platform: statistics etc and platform: template etc both go in configuration.yaml ?




schmoogol
Master Geek
  #3320921 15-Dec-2024 18:58
I put everything in my config yaml. Try using sensor.outside_temperature_stats instead of sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3_stats for your value template.

peejayw

Uber Geek
  #3320922 15-Dec-2024 19:05
Bingo! That worked thanks so much. Now I have to sit down and study what is going on so I can learn from the experience 😁




timmmay
Uber Geek
  #3320977 15-Dec-2024 20:34
Home Assistant is almost more of a development environment than a home automation product. You really have to be a developer or similar to use it. There's a learning curve for sure.

eluSiveNZ
Master Geek
  #3321647 17-Dec-2024 14:27
peejayw:

 

Hmmm, do both lots of code ie platform: statistics etc and platform: template etc both go in configuration.yaml ?

 

 

You dont _have_ to add these manually via yaml now. You can add helpers for both of these.

 

 

webup
Ultimate Geek
  #3326250 30-Dec-2024 15:12
timmmay:

Home Assistant is almost more of a development environment than a home automation product. You really have to be a developer or similar to use it. There's a learning curve for sure.



Is it actually this hard?
Watching all YT vids of people using it the portrayal is that it's the best option and easy to use.
I'm about to get into some automation on a new build so was thinking of using Home assistant and zigby devices.

rbensonx
Geek
  #3326267 30-Dec-2024 15:47
Home Assistant is a great platform. Think of it this way, 18 apps on my phone to control everything from my ducted heat pump to the lights in my driveway and a bunch of other stuff along the way ALL in one environment. Water the garden based on soil moisture sensors and weather forecast, track how much water has been used and remind me its rubbish and recycling day tomorrow. 

If you want a buddy to help you through use ChatGPT, it isnt perfect but it'll help you with the basic yaml coding you might need to use

 

Best investment for me was decent home wifi infrastructure closely followed by an HA Green

 

Just do it

timmmay
Uber Geek
  #3326268 30-Dec-2024 15:48
webup:
timmmay:

 

Home Assistant is almost more of a development environment than a home automation product. You really have to be a developer or similar to use it. There's a learning curve for sure.

 



Is it actually this hard?
Watching all YT vids of people using it the portrayal is that it's the best option and easy to use.
I'm about to get into some automation on a new build so was thinking of using Home assistant and zigby devices.

 

I like Home Assistant and I use it extensively. Just don't underestimate the learning curve. Non-technical people would likely really struggle, anyone technical is probably going to be fine.

richms
Uber Geek
  #3326271 30-Dec-2024 15:58
webup:
timmmay:

 

Home Assistant is almost more of a development environment than a home automation product. You really have to be a developer or similar to use it. There's a learning curve for sure.

 



Is it actually this hard?
Watching all YT vids of people using it the portrayal is that it's the best option and easy to use.
I'm about to get into some automation on a new build so was thinking of using Home assistant and zigby devices.

 

Its fine when you are in the realms of what the current developers are thinking you should be doing with it.

 

Once you have to go and start following other peoples how to do things by editing files you end up with something super fragile if you ever update it. 

 

Then there is the stubborn anti cloud service attitude from some people whose answer to "my tuya connection isn't stable" is to suggest that you are stupid for using it and that you should F around reflashing stuff with other firmware that makes it less functional but will connect directly to HA so meets their requirements.




