I want to create a gauge or indicator that shows the change in temperature. I came across this post
and then changed my config.yaml as follows:-
- platform: statistics
name: outside temperature stats
entity_id: sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3
state_characteristic: change
max_age:
minutes: 60
- platform: template
sensors:
outside_temp_trend:
friendly_name: Outside temperature trend
value_template: "{{ states('sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3_stats') }}"
unit_of_measurement: '°C'
icon_template: >-
{%- if states('sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3_stats') | float < 0.01 %}
mdi:arrow-down-bold
{% else %}
mdi:arrow-up-bold
{% endif %}
I dont see any errors showing up but I cannot see "sensor.lumi_lumi_weather_temperature_3_stats" anywhere.
How do I progress ffrom here?