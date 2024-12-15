Home Assistant is a great platform. Think of it this way, 18 apps on my phone to control everything from my ducted heat pump to the lights in my driveway and a bunch of other stuff along the way ALL in one environment. Water the garden based on soil moisture sensors and weather forecast, track how much water has been used and remind me its rubbish and recycling day tomorrow.



If you want a buddy to help you through use ChatGPT, it isnt perfect but it'll help you with the basic yaml coding you might need to use

Best investment for me was decent home wifi infrastructure closely followed by an HA Green

Just do it