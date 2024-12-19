Does anyone have any experience with this environmental sensing platform/hardware? If so your impression, results? Thank you.

Smart Citizen is an open-source sensing platform, designed by Fab Lab Barcelona, that collects ambient data of CO, NO2, temperature, humidity, light intensity and noise.

They have been working on this since about 2012, work slowed during COVID, but the latest Smart Citizen Kit SKC v2.3 is just becoming available for about NZ$265 / US$150. I am interested in using this relatively low-cost platform to make air quality and noise data, on a micro basis, publicly available in Auckland Central 1010.

Smart Citizen

https://smartcitizen.me/

Smart Citizen Kit SCK2.3

https://www.seeedstudio.com/Smart-Citizen2-3-p-6327.html