Smart Citizen environmental sensing platform experience?
#318139 19-Dec-2024 23:24
Does anyone have any experience with this environmental sensing platform/hardware?  If so your impression, results?  Thank you.


Smart Citizen is an open-source sensing platform, designed by Fab Lab Barcelona, that collects ambient data of CO, NO2, temperature, humidity, light intensity and noise.


They have been working on this since about 2012, work slowed during COVID, but the latest Smart Citizen Kit SKC v2.3 is just becoming available for about NZ$265 / US$150.  I am interested in using this relatively low-cost platform to make air quality and noise data, on a micro basis, publicly available in Auckland Central 1010.


Smart Citizen


https://smartcitizen.me/


 


Smart Citizen Kit SCK2.3


https://www.seeedstudio.com/Smart-Citizen2-3-p-6327.html


 


 

  #3322740 20-Dec-2024 13:54
No experience with it but some thoughts, good points:

 

  • Pretty decent set of sensors for the price, I'd have trouble putting together a modbus sensor set for the same cost and that's without the controller board.
  • The PM sensor is replaceable which is good, those things have a limited life.

Bad points:

 

  • 5V micro USB power is pretty much the worst way you can possibly power something designed for outdoors use, you'd want to run 12V to it and then use a UBEC to convert to 5V once you get there.
  • Can't find any indication of the availability of a non-proprietary data format, no MQTT and no obvious HA integration based on a very quick google.

