DJI battery discharge
Hi all, silly new drone owner question. Just brought a neo for Christmas, charged it last night so we could fly this morning, went to use the drone battery is completely flat. I read that they do discharge after a couple of days but is it normal to be completely flat after one night?

On my old mavic pro, I had the option to choose how long before the battery discharged. Not sure if it is the same on a newer drone, but may be worth checking the battery settings in the app.

 
 
 
 

JemS: On my old mavic pro, I had the option to choose how long before the battery discharged. Not sure if it is the same on a newer drone, but may be worth checking the battery settings in the app.


Cool will have a look now, thank you

No ability to set the battery , tested today and it did keep charge overnight which is odd will see how it goes this week . I’ve learnt to check it an hour before we take it out. Amazing little drone i should have brought the combo deal already had to order another battery , charger and case . Next purchase will be remote so can see how many k it will fly in the paddock . Highly recommend so far great little toy

