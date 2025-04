Anyone else not receiving alarm activations and customised alert through the Android app? It appears to work only with the app open or within a short time after the app has been closed.

Battery optimisation for the app is off. It seems like the app stops polling the cloud server, I've noticed this on 3 devices. It had been working fine for 2 years up until 3 months ago.

Additionally, anyone got the ESL2 app pod working on Home Assistant with the standard firmware?