Hi, a friend has recently purchased a new Samsung A55 and needs a USB C to 3.5mm aux dongle to connect to her car stereo.

I purchased the following from PB Tech but she says it doesn’t work:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/SEVUGR0024/UGREEN-UG-30632-USB-C-Type-C-Male-To-35mm-Aux-Audi

Is there a phone setting that needs to be changed or is this the wrong adapter?

I have had a look online and it looks very difficult to find a genuine Samsung option.

Thanks in advance.