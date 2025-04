Starting a new thread rather than reviving some of the years-old ones, just started the process of replacing the existing alarm with a Konnected.io one and wondered what people are using to power them? The current alarm has the PSU and SLA charge controller on the alarm board which I want to get rid of, wondering whether I should just get an open-frame/enclosed Meanwell 15V SMPS and a PicoUPS or similar?

Next thing will be figuring out the smoke sensors wire-ORed through a 2.2k resistor...