Anyone know of a similar product to the FuelRod portable charger?
Link to the product: https://www.fuel-rod.com/

 

We purchased one in the States, its a little tube containing a small battery and short cables for backup power for your phone.  It also offers a swap out feature but that isn't of interest to us here in NZ but was quite cool, if your fuelrod is low you can just throw the battery into one of their vending machines and out pops a charged one.

 

It's small and fits into your pocket easily, and having a tube to hold both the batter and the cables is fantastic.

 

Anyone got anything similar they can point me to?

Isn't this what battery packs are for.

 
 
 
 

panther2: Isn't this what battery packs are for.

 

Sure, but its small and packages the cords conveniently.  Do you know of another that does this too?

Doesn't obviously show the capacity of it.

 

There are small ones like this https://www.myanker.co.nz/powercore-10000-with-built-in-type-c-cable-2.html with intergrated cables



Got one of these RockRose ones for Xmas. Not as fancy as your one OP but cables all built in..

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BAPRRS62050/RockRose-Atlantis-10-Neo-10000mAh-Magnetic-Wireles

mailmarshall: Got one of these RockRose ones for Xmas. Not as fancy as your one OP but cables all built in..

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/BAPRRS62050/RockRose-Atlantis-10-Neo-10000mAh-Magnetic-Wireles

 

Unless I am being blind I cannot see the dimensions anywhere.   How big is it?

