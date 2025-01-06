I currently have a Reolink Argus 3 on my garage looking down my drive. Need batterycams as no power in garage.

Motion is caught left to right if somebody walks across drive infront of house about 3 meters away but detection rate is about 10% or less for motion at 10 meters / coming up the drive (towards the camera as this is not what pir is made for). Another issue is storage is only onboard sd meaning camera and footage can be stolen.

Looking at Eufy as I don't want any monthly fees. I intend to use 1 camera or add on motion sensor as a 'trip wire' at the part of the driveway that is further away so it will trigger if somebody walks up the drive. I have read this can be set in 'automation rules' so it will trigger the camera on the garage. I can't just use another reolink argus as the 'trip wire' location will not record usable footage thus it needs to activate the garage camera.

I can get homebase 3 circa $300, 3c camera $270 (cheaper than 2c pro add on for some reason), and motion sensor for $65 = Total $635

or Homebase 2 with 2x 2c pro cameras for total $424

The first option has 4k, expandable storage and human ai detection to avoid triggers by cats etc which I don't care about. Is there any other reasons I should spend the extra $211 on the first setup?