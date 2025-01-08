I know they have just released their new streamer, but I'm wondering whether they are generally pulling back from this market.

I have four Home Mini speakers (which I have been using for years and really like), as well as three of the Smart Hubs (essentially the same as a Mini speaker, with a 7" touch screen) spread around the house.

I wanted to upgrade the audio in two rooms, and also upgrade speaker coverage around the house, however Google never even bothered to release the Nest Audio (a much upgraded smart speaker in terms of audio quality) in this market. It was released in the US, UK and Aus etc. The Nest Mini (successor to the Home Mini) was released here it now seems to be out of stock everywhere. the Smart Hub also seems to be out of stock everywhere. All sellers seem to be carrying are Alexa speakers.

There seems to be no material from Google at all - commenting on unavailable products, whether new product is coming, or whether they are abandoning the market. Total radio silence.

I was keen to stay with Google because I liked the product (although its speech processing seems to have been getting "dumber" of late), and it plays nice with controlling my Chromecasts and some other smart products I have (plugs, lighting etc). But I'm starting to wonder whether they are giving up on NZ, and whether I should ditch the investment what I have and change the house to Alexa in the next sales?