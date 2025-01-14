I've recently bought one of these fly repeller fans on Aliexpress:

However I've noticed that it interferes with my TV. With the fan turned on I get the sound cutting in and out and blocks of colour appearing in the picture and also freezing of the picture. With the fan off the TV is fine. This is when I'm watching live terrestrial TV, streaming is fine with the fan turned on. Happens on both TV 1 and TV 3. Distance from the TV to the dining room table (it's all one big open-plan room) is about 6 metres. The table is slightly above the height of the TV, and I've noticed that if I lift the fan up about 600mm or more from the centre of the table then the interference goes away. I can't really relocate the TV or the dining room table.

I've opened the fan up and it's basically just a battery compartment in the base and a small motor attached to the fan blades at the top, with two wires running from the motor to the battery compartment. The top knob of the fan pulls off and you can see the motor attached to the knob and the blades. There's a bit of space in the top compartment where the motor sits.

Any suggestions for how I might stop the TV interference? Maybe wrap the motor in something to shield it?