New build recently started and at framing and roof stage.
Looking for:
- A smart door lock that will work with home automation on a new build.
Preferably not wifi based due to that eating batteries but will consider if it comes to it. Key not important, Keypad preferred, Fingerprint would be good
Can we buy from overseas and use here as there seems to be a far better range overseas than the models available in NZ?
- Smart light switches - Most youtube reviews seem to show brands and devices not available or certified here.
What brands can be used here? Ideally want to be able to have HA turn off or schedule lights rather than using individual manufacturers apps
Could use traditional physical light switches and just get smart relays for in the wall to control automation? any downsides?