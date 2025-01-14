Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)NEW BUILD Recommendations - Smart lights, front door smart lock that works with HA?
webup

545 posts

Ultimate Geek


#318404 14-Jan-2025 15:34
Send private message quote this post

New build recently started and at framing and roof stage.
Looking for:

 

     

  1. A smart door lock that will work with home automation on a new build.
    Preferably not wifi based due to that eating batteries but will consider if it comes to it. Key not important, Keypad preferred, Fingerprint would be good
    Can we buy from overseas and use here as there seems to be a far better range overseas than the models available in NZ?

  2. Smart light switches - Most youtube reviews seem to show brands and devices not available or certified here. 
    What brands can be used here? Ideally want to be able to have HA turn off or schedule lights rather than using individual manufacturers apps
    Could use traditional physical light switches and just get smart relays for in the wall to control automation? any downsides?

Create new topic
turtleattacks
869 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3331464 14-Jan-2025 15:40
Send private message quote this post

What kind of HA taskts do you need? 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
78900 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3331466 14-Jan-2025 15:49
Send private message quote this post

"Lock the door if movement is detected in the front garden" or "Lock the door if someone is detected jumping the back fence"

 

Make sure you don't voice enable it though. Don't want the burglar shouting "Alexa, unlock the door".




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Mighty ApeSamsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 

My technology disclosure

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #3331530 14-Jan-2025 16:31
Send private message quote this post

We've got a Yolink door lock, key + keypad, and runs more or less forever off AA batteries since it's LoRa not WiFi.



tweake
2202 posts

Uber Geek


  #3331557 14-Jan-2025 17:21
Send private message quote this post

it will always come with a key, often a crappy one, as you need a manual override if the electrics fail.

 

whatever make/model you look at, do a search on how to hack it. some of those electronic locks are insanely easy to open, ie quicker to hack it than to use a key.

BadCo
107 posts

Master Geek


  #3333290 19-Jan-2025 17:40
Send private message quote this post

If you are starting from scratch on a new build, look at doing DALI2 lighting, I hear KNX has good integration with HASS.

timmmay
20350 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3333303 19-Jan-2025 20:58
Send private message quote this post


Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright