Looking for smart lock options
Greekiwi

#318442 18-Jan-2025 11:13
I have been planning to install a smart lock on my front door for a while and recently made some steps towards picking what I wanted. I didn't really want the hassle of switching out the current lock and went for a retrofit option.

 

From my very limited knowledge, it looks like I have a EU Mortise lock (see pictures) and settled on the Aqara U200 (https://www.aqara.com/en/product/smart-lock-u200/) which I was going to get from Australia. 

 

 

 

However, for the retrofit to work (without replacing the lock mechanism) the knob on the inside needs to be removed, but I can't figure out how to do that. I have removed all the base plates (see pictures) but I still cannot remove the knob and I suspect it might not be removeable. 

 

Does anyone have insight on how I could do it?

 

 

 

Failing that, I will have to consider do a more intensive replacement. If I have to do that, are there any recommendations? I am mainly Google Home based (although my wife is an iPhone user). I am planning on moving to Home Assistant at some point soon. Main features would have to be being able to use finger print, give temporary access keys/codes and being able to control it with my phone.

 

Geergeek
  #3338955 3-Feb-2025 23:44
If you hadn’t figured out yet, the screw below the Yale logo is a set screw for the cylinder. Once loosened / removed the cylinder should be able to be pulled out.

 

I have a very similar setup, which is quite limiting for smart locks in NZ. Especially with the large door bar since that eliminates many mortise locks with handles. Some of what I learnt / tried:

 

Looked into it last year and got an AliExpress one like this which I’m still using:

 

https://a.aliexpress.com/_mKWackL

 

It’s close to what I’d want, but not really fully waterproof which has led to a few days in heavy downpours of the screen pressing itself. There are some other ones, which use TTLock software on AliExpress that fit mortise as well. I haven’t tried, but there looks to be a way to connect locally to Home Assistant via a ESP32 and Bluetooth.

 

Other downside is the noise. Quite embarrassing giving visitors a fright when the loud lock takes a few seconds. And the outdoor unit looks like a doorbell so couriers often press fingerprint sensor or open the emergency key slot unintentionally.

 

On the plus side it also has a seperate magnetic door sensor so the door locks whenever it’s closed, and being mechanical it’s very reliable compared to an accelerator one I was looking at instead.most of the time the fingerprint reader is reliable so it is very convenient.

 


I’ve been eyeing up the U200 but was hoping for something a bit smaller personally. Currently waiting for Nuki Ultra to become available and figuring out how to get it to NZ, however also UWB smart locks are expected in the coming months so I might wait a bit longer for the convenience of unlocking with phone in pocket.

 

i did look at Xiaomi mortise lock too which looked interesting

