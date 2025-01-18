If you hadn’t figured out yet, the screw below the Yale logo is a set screw for the cylinder. Once loosened / removed the cylinder should be able to be pulled out.

I have a very similar setup, which is quite limiting for smart locks in NZ. Especially with the large door bar since that eliminates many mortise locks with handles. Some of what I learnt / tried:

Looked into it last year and got an AliExpress one like this which I’m still using:

https://a.aliexpress.com/_mKWackL

It’s close to what I’d want, but not really fully waterproof which has led to a few days in heavy downpours of the screen pressing itself. There are some other ones, which use TTLock software on AliExpress that fit mortise as well. I haven’t tried, but there looks to be a way to connect locally to Home Assistant via a ESP32 and Bluetooth.

Other downside is the noise. Quite embarrassing giving visitors a fright when the loud lock takes a few seconds. And the outdoor unit looks like a doorbell so couriers often press fingerprint sensor or open the emergency key slot unintentionally.

On the plus side it also has a seperate magnetic door sensor so the door locks whenever it’s closed, and being mechanical it’s very reliable compared to an accelerator one I was looking at instead.most of the time the fingerprint reader is reliable so it is very convenient.



I’ve been eyeing up the U200 but was hoping for something a bit smaller personally. Currently waiting for Nuki Ultra to become available and figuring out how to get it to NZ, however also UWB smart locks are expected in the coming months so I might wait a bit longer for the convenience of unlocking with phone in pocket.





i did look at Xiaomi mortise lock too which looked interesting