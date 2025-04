From my understanding, the Eufy App tends to default to email. I think when I've used it, it tends to send me emails, even if a phone number is loaded. I don't think there is a mechanism to set user preference from what I remember - this is via iOS. I just had a quick try to change some 2FA settings in my app and it sent the code to my email address even when adding a phone number. Though having said that, I removed my Trusted Phone number to see what happened when I re-added it and nothing get sent through to my email. When reseting the trusting of the device, it works (being sent to me email), but when adding a phone number - no email is received.

So it could indeed be something down or maybe it isn't reading the phone number formatting correctly 🤔 The new app does need some bugs ironed out though.

Yann