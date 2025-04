It's just a bad design, you've got a galvo metal clip holding a galvo metal tab, which binds up and locks it in place. I dripped CRC 5-56 into all four connectors, waited about ten minutes for it to soak in, then used a screwdriver as a pry bar against one of the metal tabs and it eventually shifted.

I re-cleaned the contacts with meths and hit them with DeOxit, hopefully it'll come out more easily in the future.

However now even with the wiring exposed for checking I still couldn't get a signal back to the alarm. None of the wires showed continuity back to the alarm panel... and this is why:

The text is a bit hard to read from the photo but it says "Smoke - Living". They'd wired the smoke sensor in the location most likely to have a fire to a dead circuit. Unfknblvbl.

If I hadn't run a magnet test on it when wiring it to the Konnected I'd never have known that the whole house could burn down without the sensor providing any warning. So if you've got wired smoke sensors, run a magnet test on them to make sure they're actually working.