Just mucking about with DeepSeek AI after watching a youtube video, and found that it is aware of OpenScad and can generate an object in OpenScad from a prompt.

I asked "Can you generate openscad code for a rasperry pi 3 box"

and got code, and instructions on how to modify this in Openscad. It seemed to work well.

Just information for those, who like me play with this sort of stuff - YMMV