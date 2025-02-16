I have set up the Pro in the Broadlink app to activate an rf device (garage door opener) and that works fine, I can control the device from the Broadlink app.

In the Google Home app I have linked the Broadlink app and it shows 5 devices which is correct.

I have added an automation that uses a starter of "When I say to my Assistant" followed by the command and an action that chooses the device and tells it to open, seems pretty straightforward.

But when I try to run the action I get the message that "the device isn't available. You might want to try setting it up again."

When I tell Google Assistant to sync my devices, it tells me 5 things aren't available but not what they are.

Now I dont know if the device is one of the things that aren't available or not, is there a way of seeing that?

The device (garage door) shows as a switch in Google home but activating the switch just results in a cryptic Google message of "Something went wrong"