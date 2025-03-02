Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Ring Stick Up Cams and 2degrees "new" Slingshot network
arjoll

18 posts

Geek

Subscriber

#318893 2-Mar-2025 20:14
Send private message quote this post

Hi all. We have a few Ring devices - Video Doorbell Wired, Chime 2nd gen and two Stick Up Cams - second and third generation. The doorbell and chime have been running for a couple of years without issue, so we added the first stick up cam last year and a new one at the start of January. All were working well...

 

Back on 19/2 2degrees switched us from the Snap network to Slingshot. I posted about this over on the 2degrees forum - my latency on the VPN from home to office jumped as traffic started being routed via Christchurch not Invercargill - but didn't realise when posting that both Stick Up Cams also went offline at the same time. They do not provide live feeds, although weirdly both will still send snapshots, and the second generation will upload video from events (but not alert us to them).

 

Ring's support has been - ok-ish? - the first line Messenger chat had me reconnect to the WLAN (which I'd already done) and try resets but to no avail - they could see telemetry from the devices, even down to when I tried a different SSID on them, but they still showed offline. I was escalated to their "Neighbour Solutions Expert Team" who are US-based, and they've said they can see the cameras connect but not stay online:

 

So far, I am seeing the device attempts to be a success getting to our servers but not staying online. From my experiance this is usually the router causing it to drop.  This can be a filter, firewall, or in some sense a lease time issue as well.

 

I can see the devices getting addresses from the router (WatchGuard Firebox T70) and they show in the Unifi controller on the correct SSID with decent signal strength. There have been no changes to router or network configuration, but just in case I've given them DHCP allocations and set up a top priority TCP-UCP rule in the Firebox but no change. The only thing that has changed is 2degrees switching from Snap to Slingshot, and the connection changing from DHCP to PPPoE. I have even tried changing back to PPPoE, but that's now broken as well.

 

Has anyone else seen anything like this? Any hints or ideas of what could be wrong?

 

This is on 2degrees 900/500 fibre, static IP, Firebox T70, 2x Unifi 6 Plus in the house and an AC Lite out in the workshop. Switching between the Firebox and U6s is a Netgear GS116Ev2, and there's another GS116Ev2 out in the workshop with the AC hanging off it which is linked back to the house switch. It's all on an IoT VLAN, tagged ports and separate SSID, which is working fine for things like TP Link lights and plugs.

 

And as I've mentioned, no changes at all to config other than what 2degrees have done!

 

Apologies if this is in the wrong forum - if it's more a 2degrees thing I can post there instead :)

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79098 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3349357 3-Mar-2025 08:16
Send private message quote this post

Have you scanned your Wi-Fi neighbourhood? Are there new neighbours with misconfigured APs using too much of the bands? 

 

My place for example was really good up until a few years ago. There was a bunch of new APs unstable, all over the place with channels overlapp, channels too wide, etc. I had to narrow my 2.4 GHz channel and try my best to find a quieter range.

 

I did install a second mesh node sometime ago and it helps a bit.

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Hatch (affiliate link).
arjoll

18 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  #3349520 3-Mar-2025 10:34
Send private message quote this post

I keep an eye on the RF environment at home and it is pretty clean - we're semi-rural. I'll check again tonight, but generally we can only see 2-3 networks other than our own - neighbours either side and someone has wifi direct printing enabled on an HP printer. Signal levels on those are very low. No significant changes there unless someone is blasting a non-wifi 2.4 GHz device but I'd expect to see connection quality drop and it hasn't. Also no issues communicating with a Raspberry Pi 2 with WiPi (so also 2.4 GHz) I have running irrigation in the glasshouse, which is a lot further away from the APs than the stick up cams.

 

The timing of them dropping on the same day as 2d network changes, and no other changes in the config, is why I suspect it might be the cause.

arjoll

18 posts

Geek

Subscriber

  #3350790 6-Mar-2025 20:06
Send private message quote this post

We are back up! I had a tech from 2degrees reach out and help me work out why PPPoE wasn't working.

 

It looks like it was choking on my old southnet.co.nz PPPoE username. After changing that to a snap.net.nz one the connection came up.

 

One of the Ring cameras also came up after a few minutes. The other started to refuse to connect to wifi, but checking this evening connected to our home SSID but not the IoT one so potentially I've messed with the wrong settings in an attempt to sort things out (I'd changed a few settings in the Unifi network controller so will sort that in the weekend).

 

So it does appear that the change from PPPoE to DHCP broke things with my specific network connection. I can't think why, but have sent the info back to 2degrees and hopefully they can sort it. PPPoE does appear to be working though so I'll just leave it alone unless there's a need to change!

 

Thanks to Chris and Cody at 2degrees for their help with this.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright