Hi all. We have a few Ring devices - Video Doorbell Wired, Chime 2nd gen and two Stick Up Cams - second and third generation. The doorbell and chime have been running for a couple of years without issue, so we added the first stick up cam last year and a new one at the start of January. All were working well...

Back on 19/2 2degrees switched us from the Snap network to Slingshot. I posted about this over on the 2degrees forum - my latency on the VPN from home to office jumped as traffic started being routed via Christchurch not Invercargill - but didn't realise when posting that both Stick Up Cams also went offline at the same time. They do not provide live feeds, although weirdly both will still send snapshots, and the second generation will upload video from events (but not alert us to them).

Ring's support has been - ok-ish? - the first line Messenger chat had me reconnect to the WLAN (which I'd already done) and try resets but to no avail - they could see telemetry from the devices, even down to when I tried a different SSID on them, but they still showed offline. I was escalated to their "Neighbour Solutions Expert Team" who are US-based, and they've said they can see the cameras connect but not stay online:

So far, I am seeing the device attempts to be a success getting to our servers but not staying online. From my experiance this is usually the router causing it to drop. This can be a filter, firewall, or in some sense a lease time issue as well.

I can see the devices getting addresses from the router (WatchGuard Firebox T70) and they show in the Unifi controller on the correct SSID with decent signal strength. There have been no changes to router or network configuration, but just in case I've given them DHCP allocations and set up a top priority TCP-UCP rule in the Firebox but no change. The only thing that has changed is 2degrees switching from Snap to Slingshot, and the connection changing from DHCP to PPPoE. I have even tried changing back to PPPoE, but that's now broken as well.

Has anyone else seen anything like this? Any hints or ideas of what could be wrong?

This is on 2degrees 900/500 fibre, static IP, Firebox T70, 2x Unifi 6 Plus in the house and an AC Lite out in the workshop. Switching between the Firebox and U6s is a Netgear GS116Ev2, and there's another GS116Ev2 out in the workshop with the AC hanging off it which is linked back to the house switch. It's all on an IoT VLAN, tagged ports and separate SSID, which is working fine for things like TP Link lights and plugs.

And as I've mentioned, no changes at all to config other than what 2degrees have done!

Apologies if this is in the wrong forum - if it's more a 2degrees thing I can post there instead :)