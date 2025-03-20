Also, when an IoT/cloud-dependent device is to be EOLed, the manufacturer must:

Release a final firmware update that frees the device from lock-in to the manufacturer's original cloud service

Release full API specs for the cloud service

Release firmware source code including header-level source for any third-party proprietary libraries

It will be explicitly not a copyright, trademark or patent violation for users to create OSS replacements for the cloud service, and for the manufacturer to release the header-level source for any of their code with proprietary library integration (so they can't claim it is impossible to release the source code because it will take them 15 years to scrub the proprietary references).

Otherwise, "Provide information to customers as to how they should handle the connected consumer product’s end of life" will simply devolve to "recycle it" and "clear information about actions they can take if they want to continue using the product in a secure manner" will simply be "sorry, you can't".