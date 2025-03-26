Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Anyone use an E-Lok smart door lock?
GSManiac

488 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319138 26-Mar-2025 16:58
Send private message

Our new build came with one of these installed and I can’t for the life of me figure out how to just manually lock the door from the inside

 

 

 

does anyone have one and can shed some light ? 

Create new topic
robjg63
4092 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3357554 26-Mar-2025 17:07
Send private message

Would this be a good place to have a look around?

 

https://www.e-lok.com/instruction-manual

 

I expect you want to do a reset so no-one else will have access codes anyway...




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



bigmacpaddy
71 posts

Master Geek


  #3357559 26-Mar-2025 17:27
Send private message

We lock ours on the inside by lifting the handle up. Otherwise it auto locks.

 

Note, that pulling the handle down fully again from the inside will unlock the door and open it.

GSManiac

488 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3357600 26-Mar-2025 20:21
Send private message

That doesn’t seem to work on ours. It’s a series 8. I suspect it’s a faulty unit. 



spmiller
41 posts

Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3357613 26-Mar-2025 21:08
Send private message

We have an elok 9 and it behaves as described above. The app can control the auto lock behaviour, so if you haven't set that up yet it would be worth trying that.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright