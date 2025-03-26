Our new build came with one of these installed and I can’t for the life of me figure out how to just manually lock the door from the inside
does anyone have one and can shed some light ?
Would this be a good place to have a look around?
https://www.e-lok.com/instruction-manual
I expect you want to do a reset so no-one else will have access codes anyway...
Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler
We lock ours on the inside by lifting the handle up. Otherwise it auto locks.
Note, that pulling the handle down fully again from the inside will unlock the door and open it.
That doesn’t seem to work on ours. It’s a series 8. I suspect it’s a faulty unit.
We have an elok 9 and it behaves as described above. The app can control the auto lock behaviour, so if you haven't set that up yet it would be worth trying that.