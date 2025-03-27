Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Electric Hotwater Cylinder controller recommendations
OldGeek

883 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319144 27-Mar-2025 11:40
Send private message quote this post

I am looking for something that will allow me to set on/off timers and temperature on a conventional cylinder with thermostat and 3KW heating element.

 

I already have a timer on the switchboard but space is tight, so would like to replace this with a device that is in the hot-water cupboard and includes temperature settings and record actual on/off timings.  Ideally this unit should have a phone/tablet app and Bluetooth etc.  I am expecting that a sparky install is needed.  I also have an under-bench cylinder in the kitchen and would like to be able to control this too.

 

The overall objective to to identify how many KWH is consumed by hot-water heating and what effect adjusting the temperature has.  This is a household of 4 adults and monthly power consumption is around 1100 KWH.

 

I don’t use any form of home automation tech.

 

 




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

Create new topic
r0bbie
242 posts

Master Geek


  #3357846 27-Mar-2025 14:23
Send private message quote this post

I have had this over the last 4/5 years and its been perfect - set and forget and controlled via bluetooth

 

https://eurotechnz.co.nz/products/bluetooth-hot-water-cylinder-control-kit?variant=42444211749112&country=NZ¤cy=NZD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&gad_source=1

 

 



OldGeek

883 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358097 28-Mar-2025 09:16
Send private message quote this post

That unit does not allow temperature settings.  In addition to timer control (on only during off-peak hours) I am hoping to see theeffect of lowering temperatures on power consumption.




-- 

OldGeek.

 

Voyager referral code:  https://refer.voyager.nz/6XQR2QG9Q

Spyware
3743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3358103 28-Mar-2025 09:30
Send private message quote this post

OldGeek:

 

That unit does not allow temperature settings.  In addition to timer control (on only during off-peak hours) I am hoping to see theeffect of lowering temperatures on power consumption.

 

 

Your HWC has a manually set thermostat so to do that your HWC would need a pocket for a temp sensor and you could then use automation to control power on/off.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Spyware
3743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3358122 28-Mar-2025 09:41
Send private message quote this post

P.S. Rinnai have a SMART cylinder https://rinnai.co.nz/blog/water-heating/what-s-a-rinnai-smart-cylinder

 

No app though.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Spyware
3743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3358133 28-Mar-2025 10:06
Send private message quote this post

Rheem SS cylinders contain two temperature probe pockets.

 

https://rheem.co.nz/products/home/electric-water-heating/mains-pressure-stainless-steel/32518015




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

neb

neb
11294 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3358220 28-Mar-2025 13:10
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

 

Rheem SS cylinders contain two temperature probe pockets.

 

https://rheem.co.nz/products/home/electric-water-heating/mains-pressure-stainless-steel/32518015

 


Only their larger ones unfortunately.  Also I'd call them to confirm before buying, their tech info is very inconsistent, they miss out and mix up details of the specs for different models while Rinnai give you consistent info for everything.

BlargHonk
146 posts

Master Geek


  #3360208 3-Apr-2025 14:35
Send private message quote this post

Hopefully this isn't hijacking this thread, but it seems like the most relevant one for this problem

 

We have installed a Schneider Acti9 Mechanical Time Switch (15335) in our swtichboard for one of the elements for our new Hot Water Cylinder. This has been brilliant at shifting just about all our hot water power usage onto our free hours of power. The one downside is that we have had horrible luck with the reliability of the timer switches. 

 

The first one was dead on arrival, the second one starting humming loudly one night and now the third one has started whirring. Anyone have any experience with other timers that would have better reliability? Would digital ones be better than mechanical? 

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Spyware
3743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3360220 3-Apr-2025 15:10
Send private message quote this post

BlargHonk:

 

We have installed a Schneider Acti9 Mechanical Time Switch (15335) in our swtichboard for one of the elements for our new Hot Water Cylinder. This has been brilliant at shifting just about all our hot water power usage onto our free hours of power. The one downside is that we have had horrible luck with the reliability of the timer switches. 

 

 

Does the timer drive a contactor coil rather than element??




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

BlargHonk
146 posts

Master Geek


  #3360224 3-Apr-2025 15:20
Send private message quote this post

Good question. All I see in our switchboard is the MCB for the "HWC Constant", MCB for "HWC Timed" and then the Mech Timer.

 

Would the contactor coil be in its own slot on the Switchboard or hidden elsewhere?

Spyware
3743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3360226 3-Apr-2025 15:28
Send private message quote this post

A suitable Schneider contactor https://www.se.com/nz/en/product/A9C22715/ict-16a-1no-1nc-230-240v-50hz-contactor/

 

P.S. Typically would be installed next to timer.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

BlargHonk
146 posts

Master Geek


  #3360228 3-Apr-2025 15:31
Send private message quote this post

Awesome thank you. So that should go 'upstream' of the timer? I will be having words with my sparky..

 

Edit: Just to check, is it safe to install without a Contactor? Or will a contactor just make it more reliable? 

Spyware
3743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3360229 3-Apr-2025 15:36
Send private message quote this post

BlargHonk:

 

Awesome thank you. So that should go 'upstream' of the timer? I will be having words with my sparky..

 

 

Yes, I have the identical timer and it drives the contactor I listed, no problem after 2 years.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright