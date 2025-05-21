Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables) Simple WiFi Radio?
Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#319681 21-May-2025 14:19
Anyone tinkered with a very simple - to the end user - WiFi Radio?

 

Required for someone who has dementia.

 

End user will see an on-off switch, a volume control and a speaker plus a mains power adapter.

 

The radio must be set up with a fixed IP address - e.g. memorylane.co.uk and WiFi config and start up automatically when powered up.

 

Setup of the WiFi radio can be with a smart phone.

 

Off the shelf WiFi radios are too complicated and very expensive.

 

I have found online that there are options available that use a reconfigured WiFi router and another that uses a Raspbery Pi.

 

As I write this, I am begining to think that simply an old smart phone buried in a box with a volume controlled speaker may be the best and simplest option.

 

Thoughts?

 

TIA

 

 

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

openmedia
3339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3375276 21-May-2025 14:30
Have you considered a smart speaker like an Echo Show 8 or similar?

 

Also what is the price point as a decent speaker can quickly up the price.




Generally known online as OpenMedia



Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375278 21-May-2025 14:44
openmedia:

 

Have you considered a smart speaker like an Echo Show 8 or similar?

 

Also what is the price point as a decent speaker can quickly up the price.

 

 

Thanks for reminding me. I did try a smaller Echo Show at one stage. 

 

She is not too good with buttons for volume control and the screen may have caused confusion.

 

I will look at the Echo Show again to see if I can go directly to the required web site without Amazon dipping into my wallet.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

toejam316
1469 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375279 21-May-2025 14:44
I'd definitely go with a smart speaker and see how that goes, otherwise if you want to drop the IP requirement something like this may be your best option.

 

Relish Radio/Simple Music Player – Quality Life

 

Otherwise you'll probably be best suited taking a design like Raspberry Pi Internet Radio and adjusting the screen to suit.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375281 21-May-2025 15:26
I don't seem to be able to edit my first post.

 

The correct web site I am looking for is   memorylaneradio.co.uk

 

Another dementia music web site I have found is  m4dradio.com




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375284 21-May-2025 15:38
I now have my Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd edition) hooked up to the dementia radio web site   https://memorylaneradio.co.uk/

 

Access to the only browser is not available from the menus... found I had to use Alexa open Silk Browser to get access.

 

I will give the Echo Show a try with my wife.

 

Thanks for eveyones help and for jogging my memory.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Dynamic
3877 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375290 21-May-2025 16:18
Not intended to be a silly question, but would 'going old school' be sensible here?

 

Digitech Portable AM/FM Transistor Radio | Jaycar New Zealand 

 

Batteries may be a pest... so perhaps a slightly larger mains powered unit?




"Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose." Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

davidcole
6048 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3375292 21-May-2025 16:23
Dynamic:

 

Not intended to be a silly question, but would 'going old school' be sensible here?

 

Digitech Portable AM/FM Transistor Radio | Jaycar New Zealand 

 

Batteries may be a pest... so perhaps a slightly larger mains powered unit?

 

 

 

 

not the stupidest idea.   Though if not a local fm station, a little difficult.

 

With the advent of streaming etc, and all these new smart devices, the simple operation of an fm radio like workflow is quite difficult to replicate. 

 

Getting something to go, power up and choose station from this url (or this service) is not out of the box functionality.    I wonder if the alexa thing can be set up t at xyz each day start streamiung from website abc.

 

I have similar running on a chromecast audio via home assistant (for an iheart stream), but you'd want something standalone.

 

 




Previously known as psycik

Home Assistant: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, Home Assistant with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Shelly Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Server Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using MergerFS, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Proxmox Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 22.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com fastmail.com Sharesies Trakt.TV Sharesight 

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
openmedia
3339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3375293 21-May-2025 16:26
Gordy7:

 

openmedia:

 

Have you considered a smart speaker like an Echo Show 8 or similar?

 

Also what is the price point as a decent speaker can quickly up the price.

 

 

Thanks for reminding me. I did try a smaller Echo Show at one stage. 

 

She is not too good with buttons for volume control and the screen may have caused confusion.

 

I will look at the Echo Show again to see if I can go directly to the required web site without Amazon dipping into my wallet.

 

 

I'd look for offers on the Show 8 as the audio is considerably better than the 5.




Generally known online as OpenMedia

Gordy7

1917 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3375295 21-May-2025 16:37
The Amazon Echo Show 5 works ok. I don't think my wife will be too fussy about the audio quality.

 

The next issue I have is that the Show wiil not auto launch a website after power up.

 

I think I read somwhere there is an app that will help... Looking...

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

