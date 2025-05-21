Anyone tinkered with a very simple - to the end user - WiFi Radio?

Required for someone who has dementia.

End user will see an on-off switch, a volume control and a speaker plus a mains power adapter.

The radio must be set up with a fixed IP address - e.g. memorylane.co.uk and WiFi config and start up automatically when powered up.

Setup of the WiFi radio can be with a smart phone.

Off the shelf WiFi radios are too complicated and very expensive.

I have found online that there are options available that use a reconfigured WiFi router and another that uses a Raspbery Pi.

As I write this, I am begining to think that simply an old smart phone buried in a box with a volume controlled speaker may be the best and simplest option.

Thoughts?

TIA