Hi everyone,

I’m trying to set up the Mitsubishi Electric Wi-Fi Control Adaptor for my heat pump using WPS and I’m a bit confused about the power situation:

Does the heat pump need to be running (heating/cooling mode) when I access the panel for the Wi-Fi adaptor?

Is it safe to open the panel while the unit has power?

Can I set up the Wi-Fi adaptor while the heat pump is off/standby?

I want to make sure I do this safely without accidentally turning on heating or risking electricity.

Thanks in advance for any guidance!