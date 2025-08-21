Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)What can I buy that will really help my Partner with cleaning etc around the house?
TeaLeaf

6338 posts

Uber Geek


#321489 21-Aug-2025 15:52
Send private message

Due to an injury, I cannot bend my back currently.

Are any of the Robots effective at cleaning?

We have a combination of thick Rhino carpet which needs quality suction power and wooden floorboards in the Kitchen and wet areas. Is there a Roboto that can both vacum and mop floors?

What about the lawn? We have a small sized section out the back between the decking and the contained landscaping, can a robot mow a lawn?

It sucks not being able to help, I was spending a lot of money of a cleaner, but Robots have intrigued me.

Create new topic
wellygary
8355 posts

Uber Geek


  #3406208 21-Aug-2025 16:15
Send private message quote this post

Short Answer is Yes, but the but is "what's your budget"

 

eg here's a 3K robot that will vacuum and mop floors,
https://www.harveynorman.co.nz/home-appliances/vacuums-and-floor-care/vacuum-cleaners/roborock-saros-10-robotic-vacuum-and-mop-with-multifunctional-docking-station-black-rr-s1052-03-blk.html

 

and here's  a 2K lawn mower
https://www.actionequipment.co.nz/husqvarna-am305-automower/x_path/100054/sku/967974006.html

 

 

 

 

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright