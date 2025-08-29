Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables) Anyone getting the Snapmaker U1 Color 3D Printer?
bkintanar

#321557 29-Aug-2025 07:48
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/snapmaker/snapmaker-u1-color-3d-printer-5x-more-speed-5x-less-waste

 

Looks like Kickstarter exploded when the crowd funding started.

 

Paul1977
  #3408398 29-Aug-2025 08:51
Bambu just announced the H2C https://blog.bambulab.com/h2c-is-on-the-way-heres-how-it-all-started/.

 

Uses a different approach by just changing the hot end, and can do 7 of them. So that’s a 7 colour print (or 6 colours plus dedicated support filament) without purge wastage. Will also be able to upgrade an existing H2D or H2S to give the same capability. I think it will also work with up to 4 AMSs like existing Bambu printers as well. I’d say the H2C will be considerably more expensive than the Snapmaker U1, but it’s sounds a lot better as well.

 

Based on pricing of the current H2D, I can’t imagine the H2C being any less than NZ$4,500 bundled with a single AMS (but I suspect considerably more expensive than this otherwise it will kill sales of the relatively new H2D). And I imagine you need to add a second AMS to make use of more than 4 colours.

 

The H2C sounds like the printer I want, but also the printer I’m least likely to be able to justify purchasing.



Rmani
  #3408403 29-Aug-2025 09:14
Paul1977:

 

The H2C sounds like the printer I want, but also the printer I’m least likely to be able to justify purchasing.

 

 

You're not alone 😁




Rmani

