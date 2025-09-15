Lizard1977

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
I resurrected an older thread about e-ink note-taking tablets but didn't get much of a response; I've done a lot more searching and watched a lot of videos, so I feel like I have a better handle of the questions I have, so I've started a new thread to get some advice.

 

What I'm looking for is an e-ink tablet that is primarily used for note-taking in meetings.  I've recently moved into a management role at work and find I'm needing to be more deliberate and structured with my note-taking.  It's never been my strong suit, and despite trying some options in the past (Samsung Note 8, Surface Pro 3) the feeling of writing on glass isn't great and I usually give up after a few days.

 

Some of my colleagues have the Remarkable 2 and they are as enthusiastic about it as many seem to be in countless YT videos and reviews.  I've had a brief play on one in JB Hifi (before some idiots ripped off the pens) and it does feel very nice to write on.  However, from all of my "research" it seems like the biggest limitations with the Remarkable are the paywalled-features for syncing or exporting notes, and the absence of any practical e-reader app.  While I don't necessarily need an e-reader, it might be nice to try and make use of things like Kindle (I have a few books I've purchased back when I thought I could read books on my iPhone) or the library e-books.  But this doesn't seem to be possible on the Remarkable unless I was prepared to circumvent the DRM (which aside from the legality of such a step, also seems like a hassle).  But the paywall of the Connect subscription concerns me a little, and most videos I've seen don't really explain the limitations well.  My notes are mostly going to stay on my tablet, so syncing isn't the most important thing.  But it would be good to have them backed up, or send them to other people to view (and maybe even edit).  If this is going to be more difficult on the Remarkable without the $6/mo subscription, then is it really worth it?

 

I've also looked at the Boox range of e-ink tablets.  This seems to answer the e-reader problem very well - running on Android you can install apps like Kindle without any major effort.  Backing up and sharing notes also seems to be pretty straightforward and not locked behind a paywall.  But there are two question marks.  Firstly, how good is the writing experience?  A lot of videos suggest it's close to the Remarkable, but that's a very subjective thing.  How close is close?  Secondly, a big feature touted by the Remarkable is the "distraction-free" experience.  That does sound useful.  Which makes me wonder if the Boox tablets, with access to the Play Store, is going to end up being too distracting?  While I can just not install certain apps, does the very nature of the design and the OS invite distraction?

 

Finally, I've limited my choices to the Remarkable and the Boox tablets because if I buy one of these devices it will be using interest-free payment options, which limits me to local suppliers like JB Hifi and PB Tech.  I've seen recommendations for things like Supernote, but I don't think there's a way to buy a Supernote in NZ on interest-free terms.

 

I'd welcome your thoughts and experiences with Remarkable and Boox tablets?  Is the Boox range (specifically, the Note Air4 C or the Go 10.3") competitive with the Remarkable for writing experience?  Is the Remarkable paywall not a big deal, and it's actually easy to back up notes or share them with others?  I should also say that I'm not considering the Remarkable Paper Pro because it seems like 11.8" is too big to be usable as an e-reader, and the Paper Pro Move seems too small to use as a functional note-taking device.

If this information on the reMarkable site is anything to go by sharing/accessing files isn't as restrictive as you think if you don't have a subscription

 

https://support.remarkable.com/s/article/Using-reMarkable-without-a-subscription?_gl=1*4ixe0g*_ga*MTMyMzAxMTE1OS4xNzAxMTQ4NTAz*_ga_TNZH1RBBJD*MTcwMTE0ODUwMy4xLjEuMTcwMTE0ODcyMS4xNi4wLjA.

 

Looks like there are free integrations for One Drive, Google Drive, and Dropbox. Also ability to email as well if I read it correctly.




The integrations aren't that good, which I assume is because it's a proprietary OS or some fork of Android that's neutered.  The native app syncing is the reliable one, which requires the subscription.

