Recommendations on noise cancelling headphones
Wheelbarrow01

Uber Geek
Trusted
#322780 22-Sep-2025 12:32
I've been through two pairs of over the ear noise cancelling headphones which have both worn out faster than anticipated, so I'm after recommendations on what to replace them with.

 

The first pair were JBL which I purchased at an airport duty free store somewhere for a few hundred dollars. They were good to start with (with great noise cancelling) but a wire broke or got loose inside them somewhere only about 6 months after purchase, so if I bumped them while wearing them, I got a loud crackling sound in one ear. This was annoying but I put up with it for a while. They were bought overseas so seemed difficult to do a warranty claim.

 

The second pair were Sennheiser MB660 and were quite expensive at the time (circa $700 from memory). These were better quality however over time the battery has buggered out to the point that they no longer charge.

 

In both cases, the ear pads haven't lasted well. The pads on the JBLs de-laminated fairly quickly (the fake leather starting falling off) and on both brands, the ear pads are in various stages of falling apart completely (pleather cover lifting off exposing the foam inside), making the noise cancelling far less effective. I'm not aware that I have particularly abrasive ears - but maybe I do lol.

 

Note my use case is primarily for plane travel, but I also use them for occasionally listening to the TV late at night. Neither of these should be particularly taxing and in both cases I would have expected them to last a lot longer than they have.

 

I see Bose have released a gen 2 version of their QuietComfort Ultra headphones ($729 at JB). Keen to understand what the general feeling is about Bose headphones in terms of quality and longevity. I've owned Bose home theatres before and know that equipment was built well but not sure about their headphones.

 

Not too concerned about price so long as the noise cancelling function is good and they don't fall apart after a couple of years from what I would say is average or even below average use (I certainly don't use them every day).

 

The other option is to just buy lower priced units expecting them to fail and just replace them more frequently but that seems like a hassle. I'd rather a good pair that lasts (or has replaceable ear pads at least)

jameshammond
Geek
  #3417367 22-Sep-2025 12:58
My Bose QCs have been going well for years, although I only use them when flying which is probably every couple of months on average. Battery is never an issue and noise cancelling is good. The Sony ones are probably the other ones to consider. 



jamesrt
Uber Geek
Trusted
  #3417370 22-Sep-2025 13:04
My Sony WH-1000XM2's I bought in (checks receipt) 2018! Wow; older than I thought!

 

Still working well; I just recently replaced the ear-pads with some after-market ones purchased via PBTech.

Andib
Uber Geek
Trusted
  #3417392 22-Sep-2025 13:36
I would look at the Sony WH-1000s. I have the XM2 from 2018 and with near daily use they're still in great condition (the coating on the foam headband is starting to perish.
If you don't mind not having the latest model (XM6) the previous generations get quite heavily discounted.




alasta
Uber Geek
Trusted
  #3417393 22-Sep-2025 13:37
I have had good experience with Bose in terms of product quality, but if you intend to keep them for a few years then you will need to replace earpads at some stage no matter what brand of headphones you buy. 

 

You could also consider Airpods Max which are very robust due to the apparent lack of any plastic components, but they are very expensive and the canopy on the headband has a tendency to lose its cushioning due to stretching. 

SpartanVXL
Uber Geek
  #3417417 22-Sep-2025 14:54
Yep the problem with ANC you need a seal to get it to work properly. But the material does not last at all and will degrade either from prolonged contact with skin or UV. Not to mention if the battery dies you need to crack it open to replace or chuck it if not user servicable.

 

I have Sony XM3’s which have lasted for quite a while now but I only really use them for airplane travel. They have spiderweb cracks in the pleather and probably won’t last too much longer and need a change.

 

If you aren’t against in-ear i’d suggest looking at those, much easier to create a seal in-ear vs over-ear and the tips can be replaced very easily.

