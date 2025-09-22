Does anyone have any recommendations for a 4way powerboard that I can flash with ESPHome?

I had one of these in my son's room for the last 3-4 years but it's finally given up the ghost, it powers up but then the LEDs start to dim and flash and it reboots. Sometimes it works but it's obviously on the way out.

I'm fairly sure even though I can rebuy that powerboard, the trick that allowed you to reflash it with ESPHome is long since dead. I've got a bunch of Althom ESPHome smart plugs, but there's 3 devices in his room that we want to control via Home Assistant and a single powerboard we can toggle the plugs makes more sense than 3 smartplugs.

Any suggestions for something you've bought recently that works?

Thanks!