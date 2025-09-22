Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)4 Way Powerboard - ESPHome Compatible?
muppet

2592 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1547

Trusted

#322784 22-Sep-2025 14:14
Send private message quote this post

Does anyone have any recommendations for a 4way powerboard that I can flash with ESPHome?

 

I had one of these in my son's room for the last 3-4 years but it's finally given up the ghost, it powers up but then the LEDs start to dim and flash and it reboots.  Sometimes it works but it's obviously on the way out.  

 

I'm fairly sure even though I can rebuy that powerboard, the trick that allowed you to reflash it with ESPHome is long since dead.  I've got a bunch of Althom ESPHome smart plugs, but there's 3 devices in his room that we want to control via Home Assistant and a single powerboard we can toggle the plugs makes more sense than 3 smartplugs.

 

Any suggestions for something you've bought recently that works?

 

Thanks!

Create new topic
richms
28332 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9320

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3417410 22-Sep-2025 14:18
Send private message quote this post

Can you open the one you have up at all? It will just be the capacitors on the power supply are dead because they chose the cheapest crap possible when making it.

 

I have not come across anything recently that has the ESP8266 in it to flash, its all the low cost one that had bluetooth as well.




Richard rich.ms



muppet

2592 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1547

Trusted

  #3417411 22-Sep-2025 14:20
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

Can you open the one you have up at all? It will just be the capacitors on the power supply are dead because they chose the cheapest crap possible when making it.

 

I have not come across anything recently that has the ESP8266 in it to flash, its all the low cost one that had bluetooth as well.

 

 

ha yea I probably can if I extract it from the rubbish bin.  Have you repaired them before?  I bought two and they've both died, the first one died ages ago and yes, now I think about it the failure mode of the first one was very similar so it makes sense.

richms
28332 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9320

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3417413 22-Sep-2025 14:26
Send private message quote this post

Not the arlec 4 way, but have done some of their equally badly made single plugs that had power monitoring. I also bypassed the relay in those since I only wanted monitoring and their failure mode was to crap out and start cycling the load which is great for a fridge.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 