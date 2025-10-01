I have the Frontier model, purchased one soon after they were available in NZ (Dec 2016).

I immediately purchased a new metal strap after watching YouTube videos. I couldn't fit the strap, so took it to a well known jewellers. It cost $30 to take out links and fit the strap. This was more than what I had paid for the strap.

I used the watch for many years, until I put too much weight on and the strap no longer fit me.

Recently, I took off the metal strap and after quite a few hours (it was hard work. YouTube videos show you how to take it off, and the only YouTube video I found which showed it being put back on was a hit and miss affair), managed to fit the original silicone strap.

The rubber on the charger had become very, very sticky, but a wipe with isopropyl cleaned it up like magic.

I have a renewed interest in the watch. I like the size of the watch face, and most importantly it tells the time. I just wish there were some newer watch faces.

Anybody, still using the Gear S3 watch?