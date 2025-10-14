Hello all,
I have written a custom Home Assistant integration for Auckland Transport.
Feel free to use it. 🙂
https://github.com/SeitzDaniel/auckland_transport
richms:
I would be more interested in one that can alert me if they are playing stupid games with the bridge, so that when its cut back I get an hour less sleep to cover the added travel time.
AT has nothing to do with that, that's managed by the central govt. NZTA I think.
Screenshots and description added.
Nice one!
Maybe a couple of issues:
Issues should be used for things that don’t work. Since you have some feature requests, please use GitHub — that’s the right place for them.
FYI those will be two separate feature requests, thank you.
I just released a custom card for the integration.
https://github.com/SeitzDaniel/auckland-transport-card
Have fun with it.
I find our city's rubbish collection map very useful for Home Assistant integration. A small status display in the hallway reminds you to take out the rubbish as soon as you walk in. The subway is 70 metres away, and you can see whether you can catch the next train with a quick sprint. 😉
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