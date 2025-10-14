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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Auckland Transport Integration - Home Assistant
DSeitz

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#322998 14-Oct-2025 15:38
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Hello all,

 

I have written a custom Home Assistant integration for Auckland Transport.

 

Feel free to use it. 🙂

 

https://github.com/SeitzDaniel/auckland_transport 

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xpd

xpd
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  #3424903 14-Oct-2025 16:38
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Might want to explain what you can do with it :)

 

And BTW, link to Install HACS is incorrect.

 

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 



richms
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  #3424909 14-Oct-2025 17:02
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I would be more interested in one that can alert me if they are playing stupid games with the bridge, so that when its cut back I get an hour less sleep to cover the added travel time.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3424920 14-Oct-2025 18:21
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richms:

 

I would be more interested in one that can alert me if they are playing stupid games with the bridge, so that when its cut back I get an hour less sleep to cover the added travel time.

 

 

AT has nothing to do with that, that's managed by the central govt. NZTA I think.



DSeitz

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  #3430377 3-Nov-2025 10:57
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Screenshots and description added.

mattenz
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  #3430762 4-Nov-2025 13:54
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Nice one!

 

Maybe a couple of issues:

 

     

  1. Seems like it needs an API key every time you add a stop. That's going to get pretty old if you add them every now and then.
  2. The autocomplete for station should probably be a search box, so that e.g., you can type in a station ID and find it. Currently it seems more like an autocomplete on station name.

DSeitz

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  #3430956 4-Nov-2025 17:16
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Issues should be used for things that don’t work. Since you have some feature requests, please use GitHub — that’s the right place for them. 

 

FYI those will be two separate feature requests, thank you.

 
 
 
 

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DSeitz

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  #3431233 5-Nov-2025 14:10
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I just released a custom card for the integration.

 

https://github.com/SeitzDaniel/auckland-transport-card

 

Have fun with it.

Tinkerisk
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  #3431241 5-Nov-2025 14:44
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I find our city's rubbish collection map very useful for Home Assistant integration. A small status display in the hallway reminds you to take out the rubbish as soon as you walk in. The subway is 70 metres away, and you can see whether you can catch the next train with a quick sprint. 😉




     

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