I am trying to connect an ESP8266 to Home Assistant using ESPHome Builder. After connecting the 8266 to the computer and using ESPHome Web to connect, I get to "Prepare for first time use" then after about a minute I get "Config Installed."

It then says to connect to Wifi and after entering my wifi ssid and password it says "Provisioning" but after a while it just times out.

I tried using my phone hotspot and could see the device connecting to the hotspot but it still timed out. I can see the device on the wifi network as "esphome-web- ######"

Any advice on what to try next?