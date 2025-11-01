I think iRobot faced the fate of many pioneering companies. They were the ones to spend all the money on establishing the product category, defining what a robot vacuum was, spending money on researching what did and didn't work, etc. For the most part, all the other companies have been able to jump in at that point without all that past financial burden and then add on their own R&D to develop the product category beyond what iRobot already had spent m/billions on and likely had to spend years paying off.

It is unfortunate though. I've had a Roomba S9+ for 4 years now and it's been a great workhorse all those years, with being fairly modular that as parts wore out I could very easily replace/maintain them. However, now that there's a good selection of roller mop bots that also have similar carpet performance to the S9, I think it's time to upgrade and also enjoy the benefits of object avoidance.