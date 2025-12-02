The place in OZ is ozsmartthings.com.au. In NZ jjsmartliving.co.nz. Or buy via Alibaba from the manufacturer Company Overview - Shenzhen Makegood Technology Co., Ltd.

They are certified through Global-Mark in Oz, Global-Mark.com.au. Search through Global Mark for the model you want, and hopefully you will find a certification for the model.

I haven't bought any myself yet, I've had other priorities come up.