Im looking to get some of my dumb light switches converted to smart switches. I would like to be able to have the switches connected to home assistant with Zigbee if possible.
Are there any good/recommended switches i can buy/use? Ideally not too expensive (i have a dozen or more switches to replace). Not in a hurry, so happy to order from overseas and wait.
Key thing i want to know is if the switches i install need to specifically be certified for NZ? Im worried that if some how the house burn down due to a fault in the switch, the insurance may not cover. I would ideally like to have something that NZ home insurance would not really have any problem with if worst happens.
Any thoughts?