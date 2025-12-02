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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Looking for smart switches - Home Assistant (ideally Zigbee)
neon

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#323439 2-Dec-2025 17:57
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Im looking to get some of my dumb light switches converted to smart switches. I would like to be able to have the switches connected to home assistant with Zigbee if possible.

 

 

 

Are there any good/recommended switches i can buy/use? Ideally not too expensive (i have a dozen or more switches to replace). Not in a hurry, so happy to order from overseas and wait. 

 

 

 

Key thing i want to know is if the switches i install need to specifically be certified for NZ? Im worried that if some how the house burn down due to a fault in the switch, the insurance may not cover. I would ideally like to have something that NZ home insurance would not really have any problem with if worst happens. 

 

 

 

Any thoughts?

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GregM
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  #3439574 2-Dec-2025 18:06
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I was looking at this awhile ago and found Makegood ones have been certified in Oz. You can buy them at some places in Oz and here, but can buy from Alibaba for less than half the price. Minimum order was 5. I was mainly looking at power points, but they do switches too. I showed the documentation to an electrician friend and he was more than happy to install them. When I get a chance, I'll try and find the info I found. 



fearandloathing
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  #3439578 2-Dec-2025 18:27
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I use the following https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/smart-home/pdl-wiser/wiser-connected-smart-switch-zigbee-default-2ax-240v-300-series-pdl356pb2mbtz?itemno=PDL356PB2MBTZ-VW

 

which I rate well. 

GregM
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  #3439584 2-Dec-2025 19:09
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The place in OZ is ozsmartthings.com.au.  In NZ jjsmartliving.co.nz. Or buy via Alibaba from the manufacturer  Company Overview - Shenzhen Makegood Technology Co., Ltd.

 

They are certified through Global-Mark in Oz, Global-Mark.com.au.  Search through Global Mark for the model you want, and hopefully you will find a certification for the model.

 

I haven't bought any myself yet, I've had other priorities come up.



sonyxperiageek
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  #3439637 2-Dec-2025 20:38
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I've just been buying some of the Deta smart switches at Bunnings. Probs not as good as the PDL Wiser range but also way cheaper than them. They run over WiFi but have the ability to connect to Home Assistant via the Tuya integration. Unfortunately, it does mean every connection to the switch goes via some China servers before getting to you and controlling them via Home Assistant won't work if the internet stops working.




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  #3439741 3-Dec-2025 11:14
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I've been using PDL Wiser switches for a few years now. They've proven to be fairly reliable and being PDL, they match all the other switches and sockets in the house that don't have a Wiser module in them (yet) - you wouldn't really know they're a smart switch at first glance. I have them all connected to Home Assistant via ZHA and a SMLight POE zigbee coordinator.




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neon

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  #3439744 3-Dec-2025 11:27
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Thanks for these suggestions!

 


fearandloathing:

 

I use the following https://www.pdl.co.nz/products/smart-home/pdl-wiser/wiser-connected-smart-switch-zigbee-default-2ax-240v-300-series-pdl356pb2mbtz?itemno=PDL356PB2MBTZ-VW

 

which I rate well. 

 



How does this even work? does this go in the wall and the green bit sticks out? Do you have any photos of how you are using it if you dont mind me asking? :)

 


GregM:

 

The place in OZ is ozsmartthings.com.au.  In NZ jjsmartliving.co.nz. Or buy via Alibaba from the manufacturer  Company Overview - Shenzhen Makegood Technology Co., Ltd.

 

They are certified through Global-Mark in Oz, Global-Mark.com.au.  Search through Global Mark for the model you want, and hopefully you will find a certification for the model.

 

I haven't bought any myself yet, I've had other priorities come up.

 



This is definitely a great cost effective solution. I just need to figure out where i can reliably order them cheaply! I will start digging next couple of days. One thing i cant find is some good reviews or docs on these.

 



sonyxperiageek:

 

I've just been buying some of the Deta smart switches at Bunnings. Probs not as good as the PDL Wiser range but also way cheaper than them. They run over WiFi but have the ability to connect to Home Assistant via the Tuya integration. Unfortunately, it does mean every connection to the switch goes via some China servers before getting to you and controlling them via Home Assistant won't work if the internet stops working.

 



Interesting. They arnt cheap, and is wifi (cloud connected), ideally i would rather have a local solution using zigbee. But good to know that its an option and readily available. I will keep an eye on these for boxing day sales, hopefully good savings. Want to atleast try one to see if i can get local tuya working. 

 

Obraik:

 

I've been using PDL Wiser switches for a few years now. They've proven to be fairly reliable and being PDL, they match all the other switches and sockets in the house that don't have a Wiser module in them (yet) - you wouldn't really know they're a smart switch at first glance. I have them all connected to Home Assistant via ZHA and a SMLight POE zigbee coordinator.

 



Unfortunately they are soooo expensive. Annoyingly most websites dont even show their pricing. I hope i can find some secondhand or something haha. Do you recall how much you paid for them?

 
 
 
 

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richms
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  #3439747 3-Dec-2025 11:37
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A friend in AU who was very anti wifi went all in on the ikuu zigbee stuff, but I have only seen a small selection of wifi things sold here at mitre10. I would have heard the complaining if they didnt work for him so I guess they are ok.




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  #3439750 3-Dec-2025 11:59
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neon:

 

Obraik:

 

I've been using PDL Wiser switches for a few years now. They've proven to be fairly reliable and being PDL, they match all the other switches and sockets in the house that don't have a Wiser module in them (yet) - you wouldn't really know they're a smart switch at first glance. I have them all connected to Home Assistant via ZHA and a SMLight POE zigbee coordinator.

 



Unfortunately they are soooo expensive. Annoyingly most websites dont even show their pricing. I hope i can find some secondhand or something haha. Do you recall how much you paid for them?

 

 

I'm pretty sure we got most of the ones we do have for around $90? For whatever reason, they sell each module in a version that defaults to BLE or Zigbee with the BLE default version usually being cheaper - but both versions can be changed between BLE and Zigbee so it doesn't make a lot of sense to buy the zigbee default version.




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Metamorphic
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  #3439839 3-Dec-2025 14:12
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neon:

 


How does this even work? does this go in the wall and the green bit sticks out? Do you have any photos of how you are using it if you dont mind me asking? :)

 

 

 

 

They are hidden behind your light switches. You don't see them. There is no green bit sticking out. They also have dimmers, which work the same. 

neon

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  #3439844 3-Dec-2025 14:44
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richms:

 

A friend in AU who was very anti wifi went all in on the ikuu zigbee stuff, but I have only seen a small selection of wifi things sold here at mitre10. I would have heard the complaining if they didnt work for him so I guess they are ok.

 

 

Oooh, that is certified for AU/NZ? the ikuu ones seem fairly cheap. Could probably pick some up from AU next time we visit actually - if they dont ship. Definitely a good option if they are certified for AU/NZ.

 

 

 

Metamorphic:

 

neon:

 


How does this even work? does this go in the wall and the green bit sticks out? Do you have any photos of how you are using it if you dont mind me asking? :)

 

 

 

 

They are hidden behind your light switches. You don't see them. There is no green bit sticking out. They also have dimmers, which work the same. 

 

 

Ahh i see. Every kind of light switch? I live in a really old house, so maybe i need to also change the light switch haha. But thats cool though. That said, you have to pay for one button at a time, $120/button, not sure if i can justify that. 

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  #3439846 3-Dec-2025 14:50
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neon:

 

Not in a hurry, so happy to order from overseas and wait. 

 

 

If you buy something that is not electrically certified for use in New Zealand, you will have no insurance




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mattenz
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  #3440131 4-Dec-2025 12:14
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I imported some of the Zigbee Mercator Ikuu GPOs from Australia. They have some idiosyncrasies, such as power cycling when they do not have connection to the coordinator, or when (I think) the voltage goes out of range, which happens in one room in my house. Possibly why they're not bringing them to NZ yet.

Metamorphic
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  #3440237 4-Dec-2025 16:07
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neon:

 

Ahh i see. Every kind of light switch? I live in a really old house, so maybe i need to also change the light switch haha. But thats cool though. That said, you have to pay for one button at a time, $120/button, not sure if i can justify that. 

 

 

You pay per set of lights you want to control, not per button. For example, two buttons might control five individual lights — one button at the bottom of the stairs, and another at the top, controlling the same five lights. 

 

I don't know how they'd work with older light switches. No idea. An electrician would know.

 

Buying these Zigbee switches and having an electrician install them is more expensive than buying a smart bulb or two. But they work with any lights, and will likely be cheaper over time as your lights need to be replaced due to wear. 

SpookyAwol
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  #3446721 23-Dec-2025 17:34
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Just FYI, the latest Shelly relays are wifi / Zigbee and generally certified for NZ/AUS

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