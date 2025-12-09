On Thursday my partner was hearing a lot of people line trimming round the neighbourhood. But when a number of them stopped it became evident that a lot of the noise was coming from the back yard. Well, there was a drone hovering at about 4 metres off the ground. After being told in a loud voice to bugger off, the drone sped away to the back right of the property, up the slope and over the trees at the back of the section.

Well, the same day a big yellow for sale sign had been erected. Surprise, there are a bunch of drone photos of the house behind us on the listing. None are taken from our property (not that you could even see the house from ours due to the trees). But they have obviously been taken from above someone else's property.

I know it's unprovable that the drone belonged to the real estate agent (or his contractor) but I think we all know who was having a good old snoop round my backyard.

Is that illegal?