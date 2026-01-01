SpookyAwol

I did a complete uninstall removal and re-add.

I think I had a bit of a mess of an install as it had broken previously and I had to muck around and tweak code to get it working a while back. So maybe that's why my setup was borked.

The new UI configuration is a little funky but seems to work so I no longer have anything in YAML. Also it's possible that you have been referring to recycle whereas it is recycling.