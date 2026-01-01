SpookyAwol

Is anyone using the HA add-on https://github.com/mampfes/hacs_waste_collection_schedule ?
There were some issues accessing data with the change of ACC URL on an earlier version which some hacks fixed.
The latest update to the WCS included those changes to the correct URL.
Ive updated to the latest version, and it shows 'food scraps, Rubbish' with correct dates however the sensor for recycle is unknown.
The ACC website shows the correct dates, so Im wondering if theres a scraping error with 'recycle' dates ?