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ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)HA Waste Collection
SpookyAwol

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#323674 1-Jan-2026 10:33
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Is anyone using the HA add-on https://github.com/mampfes/hacs_waste_collection_schedule ?

There were some issues accessing data with the change of ACC URL on an earlier version which some hacks fixed.
The latest update to the WCS included those changes to the correct URL.

Ive updated to the latest version, and it shows 'food scraps, Rubbish' with correct dates however the sensor for recycle is unknown.
The ACC website shows the correct dates, so Im wondering if theres a scraping error with 'recycle' dates ?

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gehenna
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  #3448591 1-Jan-2026 10:48
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Have you tried here: https://github.com/mampfes/hacs_waste_collection_schedule/discussions 



SpookyAwol

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  #3448593 1-Jan-2026 10:52
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Thats the next stop, I know a few GZ'ers use it

huckster
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  #3448635 1-Jan-2026 13:02
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Just noticed this too. Rubbish is ok. Recycle - unknown.



insane
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  #3448638 1-Jan-2026 13:07
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Thanks I forgot about the HA plugin. I noticed the website now requires an additional address confirmation click. Would love to know what problem they were trying to solve to introduce that change...

 

 

huckster
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  #3448695 1-Jan-2026 16:51
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I did a complete uninstall removal and re-add.
I think I had a bit of a mess of an install as it had broken previously and I had to muck around and tweak code to get it working a while back. So maybe that's why my setup was borked.
The new UI configuration is a little funky but seems to work so I no longer have anything in YAML. Also it's possible that you have been referring to recycle whereas it is recycling.

hairy1
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  #3448856 2-Jan-2026 08:10
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After that last issue I had to do a complete uninstall and reinstall which I did about a week ago. Also had to recreate the calendar entities so I could use a calendar trigger.

 

 

 

It is all working fine for me including recycling. 




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SpookyAwol

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  #3450589 7-Jan-2026 16:27
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Yes, a complete cleanout and rebuild did it for me too. Its still a very clunky interface....

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